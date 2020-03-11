Veet Hair Removal Cream 400Ml

- Experience silky smooth skin and a delightful scent with Veet Silky Fresh™ Hair Removal Cream. While removing hair effectively, Veet not only hydrates your sensitive skin for up to 24 hours, but is clinically proven to provide up to 7 days of smoothness.
Aqua, Urea, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Potassium Thioglycolate, Calcium Hydroxide, Talc, Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Parfum, Magnesium Trisilicate, Propylene Glycol, Lithium Magnesium Sodium Silicate, Sodium Gluconate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Acrylates Copolymer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77891
Made in France
- Suitable both for women and men
- Takes from 5 - 10 minutes
- Beautifully smooth skin in just 3 Steps
- Before using, please read pack precautions carefully.
- 1 Remove the plug from the pump and turn to unlock. Pump the Veet Cream onto the spatula or your hand and spread evenly to fully coat the hair you want to remove but do not rub in. And don't forget to wash any cream off your hands.
- 2 Leave the cream on your skin for 5 minutes, and then use the spatula to gently remove a small testarea of cream. If the hair comes away easily, use the wider or narrower end of the spatula, depending on the body part, to remove the rest. If your hair is more stubborn, you can leave the cream on for up to 10 minutes in total - but don't leave it any longer.
- 3 Rinse your skin thoroughly with water to remove the cream completely, and then dry. Rinse the nozzle and the spatula thoroughly after use. Replace the plug after each use.
- PRECAUTIONS
- Read & follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 10 minutes total application time.
- Suitable for use on the legs, arms, underarms & bikini line. NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts.
- Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions.
- Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin.
- Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use.
- If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice.
- Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching.
- After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using antiperspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.
- Contains alkali and thioglycolate.
- Product may cause surfaces to become slippery.
- Avoid spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- To fine out more about Veet and to contact us online, visit veet.com
- Or why not call us on
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
400ml ℮
