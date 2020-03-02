By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carex Handwash Moisture Plus 250Ml

Write a review
Carex Handwash Moisture Plus 250Ml

£ 1.30
£0.52/100ml

Product Description

  • Our Eco bottle is 100% recyclable, and we're encouraging customers to reuse their pump and bottle by using our liquid soap refill packs to help reduce the amount of plastic used. We've teamed up with Terracycle to make recycling our pumps and eco pouches that bit easier.
  • The perfect family hand wash that is caring and moisturising for dry hands. Carex Dermacare Moisture Hand Wash is an effective yet gentle soap to leave your hands hygienically clean. Our skin kind formulas with boosted moisturising action and vitamin E have been specially developed to care for your hands and help leave them feeling soft and smooth.
  • Dermacare actively enhances the skins natural pH, natural moisturisers help leave skin feeling soft and smooth, and gentle cleansers remove dirt and germs. Carex - trusted antibacterial protection you can rely on.
  • The Carex Dermacare range is expertly formulated to be kind and gentle to help keep skin feeling soft, whilst effectively removing dirt to leave hands feeling fresh and hygienically clean. Carex Dermacare range provides all round protection for healthy hands.
  • At Carex we've been keeping hands healthy and caring for hands for over 25 years.
  • Not all hand washes are equal…Carex cleans, cares and protects for all the family & the environment so that you can get stuck into life. That's why we Carex.
  • Caring and nourishing for dry skin
  • Dermacare enhances your skins natural pH for healthy hands
  • Added moisturisers to help care for your skin
  • UK's No.1 Hand Wash Brand
  • Antibacterial Hand Wash - Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.

Return to

  • For questions or comments, call free in the UK on 0800 581001, or write to
  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • www.carex.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good handgel

5 stars

Good handgel

