We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Carex Hand Gel Aloe Vera 50Ml

Carex Hand Gel Aloe Vera 50Ml

4.5(4)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.30

£2.60/100ml

Carex Hand Gel Aloe Vera 50Ml
Due to unprecedented demand at the moment, your product may arrive in a slightly different bottle to the one shown online. Please be reassured that the product inside is still the same Carex you know and love with the same performance and volume inside the bottle.
Kills 99.99% of bacteriaContains 70% alcoholWith aloe extractQuick dryFor hand hygiene purposesKills Viruses - Enveloped viruses such as Coronaviruses
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Ethanol 70g per 100g

Produce of

Made in Indonesia

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Rub a small amount onto dry hands until completely dry.

View all Hand Gel, Sanitiser & Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here