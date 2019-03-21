Olay Anti Wrinkle Cleanser Face Wash 150Ml

Bring back the toner
Lovely cleanser. Leaves my skin very smooth. I use the full collection. I really miss the Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Toner though. I don’t know why it was discontinued. I used to use this cleanser every evening and the toner would really soothe and hydrate my skin afterwards. I don’t get this effect anymore without the toner. Not as happy with my skin anymore.
Very nice
The smell of this cream like cleanser is very nice and special. As there is tiny particles, it cleans my skin completely. If you have sensitive skin, I don't recommend to use it daily.
Best cleanser
This is the best cleanser ever. It makes my skin feel really cleansed and refreshed without drying out. Please, please, please, keep it coming. I absolutely love it.