Olay Anti Wrinkle Cleanser Face Wash 150Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 4.93
£3.29/100ml
  • Laugh in the face of wrinkles with our face wash cleanser. This face cleanser is recommended for reveal softer and more glowing skin while beginning to fight appearance of wrinkles.
  • Helps to noticeably smooth skin texture and improve surface skin dullness
  • Promotes natural renewal of the skin's surface to reveal younger looking skin
  • Removes remaining traces of make-up and impurities
  • Ideal for women aged 40+
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Betaine, Salicylic Acid, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Oxidized Polyethylene, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, PPG-30, Lauryl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Formaldehyde, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge - Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP, UK

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • (UK) 0800 917 7191

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bring back the toner

4 stars

Lovely cleanser. Leaves my skin very smooth. I use the full collection. I really miss the Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Toner though. I don’t know why it was discontinued. I used to use this cleanser every evening and the toner would really soothe and hydrate my skin afterwards. I don’t get this effect anymore without the toner. Not as happy with my skin anymore.

Very nice

4 stars

The smell of this cream like cleanser is very nice and special. As there is tiny particles, it cleans my skin completely. If you have sensitive skin, I don't recommend to use it daily.

Best cleanser

5 stars

This is the best cleanser ever. It makes my skin feel really cleansed and refreshed without drying out. Please, please, please, keep it coming. I absolutely love it.

Offer

