Vo5 Firm Hold Styling Hair Gel 200Ml

- At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression.
- The Vo5 Firm Hold Styling Gel provides 24hr strong control and gives thickness & definition.
- The Vo5 Firm Hold Styling Gel provides the following array of benefits:
- Adds fullness and definition
- Is for all cuts
- Features Aquascreen™, so your style can last in very high humidity
- Hold Level: 4/6
- The Vo5 Firm Hold Styling Gel is a very versatile product and is ideal to create either day time or evening hair styles.
- How to use: Use product on dry or damp hair. Work your hair section by section from roots to ends. Mould into shape and leave to dry naturally.
- Style tip: For maximum lift, apply to wet/damp hair then blow dry.
- If you liked Vo5 Firm Hold Styling Gel, be sure to check out the other Vo5 styling products in the full range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further!
- Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your very best hair styling tips.
- Vo5: for hair play whatever your style
- Beat Hair Boredom with Vo5
- For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, VP/VA Copolymer, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Acrylates Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene glycol, Trideceth-9, Triethanolamine, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
200 ℮
Safety information
