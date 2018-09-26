Pedigree Daily Denta Stix Medium Dog 56 Stick

Good
My dogs love them and it helps with there teeth as they don't like me doing it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
More excited than their dinner
I have been giving my dogs fresh dentist in after their evening dinner , they get more excited about that than their actual dinner ,
Amazing!!
My labrador has a bit of a tea obsession and his teeth weren't in a good way especially the back ones. The vet suggested we book him in for a scale and polish which was very costly but I believed needed to be done however in the mean time I made sure I have him a dentastick every day! The plaque on his teeth has completely gone and no longer has he got to have an anaesthetic to clean his teeth I'm so relieved , he will be having this now everyday so they don't get in the same state they were before. Thankyou
keep him busy
Really works and keep my dog busy for a change. He really enjoys dentastick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
delicious
my doggy really enjoyed munching on these delicious treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I gave my dog these instead of a treat and it kept him entertained for a good few hours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect as a healthy treat
my dog loved these and best of all they are healthy and are very good for her teeth. They have quickly become her favourites. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for you chew
My dog enjoys these. They help keep her teeth clean and she enjoys the taste and texture. I'll definitely buy these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dentastix Medium
I received this product for our golden retriever buster to try - he really enjoyed these and I definitely think they are the perfect products to keep dogs teeth healthy - neither too soft and hard - would recommend to all but would like Buster to try the small in this range as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Went down a treat....
My dog Loves Dentastix and as one everyday as soon as I wake up, she looks forward to having one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]