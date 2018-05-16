Jerome Russell B Blonde Maximum Blonding Kit

Product Description
- Maximum Blonding Kit No. 1
- Maximum Blonding Kit
- Professionally formulated with avocado oil and seaweed extract to help protect and condition hair whilst creating professional maximum blonding results. Complete with ultra-clarifying conditioning shampoo to thoroughly cleanse and condition, leaving hair soft and shiny.
- Maximum Blonding Kit
- Created using the highest quality ingredients that protect and condition during the lightening and colouring process, you can expect unrivalled lift of up to 8-9 shades. This Maximum Blonding Kit works exceptionally well on light to dark brown hair, with professional results.
- Colour Results
- The colour achieved will depend on your natural hair colour and can be influenced by the condition of hair, previous colour, porosity and length of hair.
- The UK's Number One Blonding Brand*
- We are the experts in Blonding and have been creating great British blondes for over 30 years. Our experience and quality of products is unrivalled which is why we are the UK's number one blonding brand*.
- *Source: Symphony IRI, Highlighting / Lightening & Bleaching Category, Value Sales data ending Aug 2014.
- The UK's number one blonding brand
- For light to dark brown hair
- Permanent lightener
- Professional results
- Lifts up to 8-9 shades
- Formulated with avocado oil for enhanced hydration and shine
Information
Ingredients
High Lift Powder Bleach: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Ammonium Persulfate, Sodium Stearate, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cyamopsis Tetragonoloba (Guar) Gum, Solanum Tuberosum (Potato) Starch, Silica, Sodium Persulfate, EDTA, CI 77007, Maximum Cream Peroxide 40 Vol (12%): Aqua (Water), Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stannate, Phosphoric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Fucus Vesiculosus (Seaweed) Extract, Conditioning Shampoo: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Methyl Gluceth -10 Hydroxypropyldimonium Chloride, Glycol Stearate, Acetamide MEA, Polyquaternium - 22, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Panthenol, Polyquaternium - 10, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Butylene Glycol, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Root Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit/Leaf Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Extract, Niacinamide, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pyridoxine HCL, Silica, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Methylparaben, Quaternium - 15, Propylparaben, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citronellol, Eugenol
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Also Needed
- Timer or watch
- Old towel to protect skin, clothing and surfaces
- Cotton wool buds
- Petroleum jelly
- If hair is particularly thick, or longer than shoulder length you may require two packs of Jerome Russell Bblonde ™ Maximum Highlighting Kit N°1.
Warnings
- READ APPLICATION GUIDE THOROUGHLY BEFORE USE
- Contains Hydrogen Peroxide and Ammonia.
- Avoid contact with eyes. If the product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice.
- Open carefully, do not inhale.
- Use contents as described in application guide.
- Keep out of reach of children and pets.
- Use suitable gloves provided.
- Discard any unused mixture.
- Always mix Powder Bleach and Cream Peroxide at a ratio of 1:1.
- Mix until smooth and creamy.
- Formulated to give a high degree of lift when bleaching.
- Do not use with anything metallic.
- Keep away from direct sunlight.
- Get a friend to help you. Not to be used by children under 16.
- Hair colourants can cause allergic reactions, which in certain rare cases, may be severe.
- During the lightening process, if you experience a reaction, such as intense stinging, burning sensation, swelling, skin rash, dizziness, faintness or shortness of breath, rinse immediately with lukewarm water. Discontinue use immediately and consult a doctor.
- DO NOT USE
- If you are pregnant, or on pregnant women.
- If you have had a previous reaction to a lightening product.
- On broken skin or an irritated scalp.
- If your hair has previously been bleached, lightened, spray lightened, recently permed or coloured with a dark brown or black colourant.
- If your hair has been coloured using metallic salt based products or Henna.
- On intimate areas, facial hair, eyelashes or eyebrows.
- On hair extensions that are attached using synthetic glue.
- 48HR TEST BEFORE USE
- It is essential to conduct a skin sensitivity test and hair strand test 48 hours before using this product - every time you use it, even if you have used this product previously.
Name and address
- Jerome Russell Ltd,
- Newbury House,
- Aintree Avenue,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
Return to
- For questions & advice
- Jerome Russell Customer Help Line
- (UK only) +44 (0) 1225 759645
- Email us at contactus@jeromerussell.co.uk
- Write to us at:
Lower age limit
16 Years
Safety information
