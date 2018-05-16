Boston Advance Conditioner 120Ml

Product Description
- Conditioning Solution Advance Comfort Formula
- Conditioning solution
- Boston Advance® Comfort Formula Conditioning Solution is a specially formulated solution for rigid gas permeable (RGP) and hard contact lenses. It contains a patented, multi- polymer comfort system that binds and coats the surface of the lens. It cushions the lens upon insertion and maintains and enhances lens wetability throughout the day. The patented multi- polymer system of Boston Advance® Comfort Formula Conditioning Solution reduces friction against both the cornea and the eyelid while removing particulate matter that may cause irritation and discomfort. This formula is designed to be biocompatible with your eyes.
- It also contains an optimised preservative system that is effective in destroying harmful organisms on the surface of RGP and hard contact lenses.
- Boston Advance® Comfort Formula Conditioning Solution is indicated for the use of fluoro silicone acrylate, silicone acrylate, and rigid gas permeable contact lenses after the lenses have been cleaned. It is also recommended for use with PMMA lenses.
- Sterile A
- Provides complete conditioning, wetting, soaking and disinfecting
- For rigid gas permeable and hard contact lenses
- Pack size: 120ML
Information
Ingredients
Disinfectants: Polyaminopropyl Biguanide (0.0005% w/v), Chlorhexidine Gluconate (0.003% w/v), Disodium Edetate (0.05% w/v), Other: Salts and Buffering Agents, Polyquaternium 10, Cellulosic Viscosifier, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Derivatized Polyethylene Glycol
Storage
1°C - 30°C
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- See package insert for directions and important safety information.
- No for use with soft lenses
Warnings
- Warnings
- Never reuse this solution.
- Do not use beyond expiry date.
- Discard remaining solution 90 days after first opening.
- Important: If irritation or excessive tearing occurs, persists or increases, or if vision is impaired, discontinue use and promptly consult your eye care practitioner.
- Do no use this solution if you are allergic to any component of this product.
- For Your Protection
- BOSTON solution bottles are marked with a lot number and expiration date. A Tamper-Evident safety closure is used to seal the bottle. If the plastic seal on the bottle is missing or broken, do not use the solution.
Name and address
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- 106 London Road,
- Kingston-upon-Thames,
- KT2 6TN,
- UK.
Net Contents
120ml
Safety information
