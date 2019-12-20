By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Deodorant Africa Bodyspray 150Ml

4.5(94)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Deodorant Africa Bodyspray 150Ml

  • Lynx Africa Bodyspray 150ml is part of the lynx male grooming range and has been our best-selling bodyspray for over a decade. An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence. A few quick sprays is all you need for a lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with 48hr odour protection.
  • How to use it.
  • Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin.
  • Want more?
  • Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Africa Anti-perspirant 150ml and try it alongside our Lynx Africa Bodywash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men? Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, and Urban, Ice Chill Daily Fragrance 100ml. Also, available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • Lynx Africa Bodyspray Deodorant will leave you smelling fresh all day
  • With 48 hour odour protection for all-day freshness
  • With a fragrance of warm African spices and aromas
  • To keep you feeling and smelling your freshest, use with Lynx Africa anti-perspirant and shower gel
  • Shake aerosol can, spray on underarms and body for all-day protection
  • Sweating is no longer a problem, stay smelling great with Lynx deodorant spray
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

94 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

The Best!

5 stars

Been using this Lynx Africa nearly everyday for 24 years.Will always be the best smelling and seller!

Smells great

5 stars

Smells great

All Day Fresh

2 stars

Couldn't find any in shops so bought on-line. Thought it was fake branding because it smelled similar but not quite Africa. Poorer product since the new labelling!

Sir

1 stars

Not sure why as its the worst. Every man I know has it but only because its an unwanted xmas present,

Smell

5 stars

This Product I Have Been Using For Years It Smells Great I Now Know Why It Is The Best Seller Body Spray

mr

5 stars

I think this is Amazing reminds me of pakistan back in 1964 when we took over america

Ok

4 stars

Burns your nostrils if you smell right after placement smells good after 5 mins

Mr

1 stars

Once again the fragrance has changed,or should I say the lack of it.Doesn't even smell of anything anymore, unilever have yet again broke something that didn't need fixing.Bring back the ORIGINAL Africa

Great smelling classic deodorant

5 stars

I don’t think you can go wrong with Lynx Africa. It’s everyones favourite for a reason. It smells crisp, fresh and clean, which in my opinion puts you in a great mindset to start your day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from the past !!!

3 stars

Lynx Africa, a throw back to my childhood Christmas presents from everyone. This was the staple present that was given and received during Christmas as a gift set with its shower gel. Though popular in my house I don't really like the fragrance of this product, but its good to see it back in modern packaging as the timeless deodorant that it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

