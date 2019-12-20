Lynx Deodorant Africa Bodyspray 150Ml

The Best!
Been using this Lynx Africa nearly everyday for 24 years.Will always be the best smelling and seller!
Smells great
Smells great
All Day Fresh
Couldn't find any in shops so bought on-line. Thought it was fake branding because it smelled similar but not quite Africa. Poorer product since the new labelling!
Sir
Not sure why as its the worst. Every man I know has it but only because its an unwanted xmas present,
Smell
This Product I Have Been Using For Years It Smells Great I Now Know Why It Is The Best Seller Body Spray
mr
I think this is Amazing reminds me of pakistan back in 1964 when we took over america
Ok
Burns your nostrils if you smell right after placement smells good after 5 mins
Mr
Once again the fragrance has changed,or should I say the lack of it.Doesn't even smell of anything anymore, unilever have yet again broke something that didn't need fixing.Bring back the ORIGINAL Africa
Great smelling classic deodorant
I don’t think you can go wrong with Lynx Africa. It’s everyones favourite for a reason. It smells crisp, fresh and clean, which in my opinion puts you in a great mindset to start your day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Blast from the past !!!
Lynx Africa, a throw back to my childhood Christmas presents from everyone. This was the staple present that was given and received during Christmas as a gift set with its shower gel. Though popular in my house I don't really like the fragrance of this product, but its good to see it back in modern packaging as the timeless deodorant that it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]