Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Painfull to ware 1 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 i used to use this all the time however since the newer one came out (more rounded can design) I can never wear it anymore since it irritate like crazy and skin go red and dry.

Lynx: Better but improvement needed 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Lynx has always been a hit and miss affair. I like the design of the aerosol and it does not easy come undone when travelling. The fragrance is better the other Lynx products but still lacks in quality, for me personally. The smell is to artificial. However, saying that it isn't horrendous and I feel like this is something that I can wear for a while. Not particularly good at keeping sweat under control but no white marks on clothing have been seen when using. Overall, an average anti-perspirant, you know what you are getting with Lynx. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa - Anti-Perspirant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have always loved the smell of lynx Africa is my favourite for gifts. This product lasts all day smell wise but after the heat we have had I don't think it's helped to keep the sweat at bay. Well that may have something to do with working in a busy kitchen. I would still recommend this product and I will continue to use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing fragrance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Lynx Africa is such a great smelling anti perspirant which lasts all day with my job I don’t have to worry about sweating which I have done in the past as previous anti perspirants let me down but this one comes through top trumps. I would highly recommend to my family and friends as I am sure they would enjoy this like I have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Lynx Deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Great deodorant, in the past I have had trouble with Lynx Anti perpriant Deodorant, but wow this lasts all day and has an superb smell. Working in a very hot office in the summer it does an amazing job. I don’t have to worry about sweating in full suit no more with this deodorant. It more than does the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says on the tin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 When I got the chance to review an antiperspirant lynx Africa I wasn't expecting much. I hadn't had much luck with lynx antiperspirants in the past and wasn't expecting much from this. But I do like to be proven wrong, of all antiperspirants I've used this has actually worked and it lasts all day while at work. You can't go wrong with the smell of Africa and I'm glad they didn't muck around by altering the smell even by a little bit. I don't have to worry about sweating or smelling because this antiperspirant works and works well. Now when my family ask what I want to put in my Christmas stocking this is the answer. Well done lynx for thinking logically and actually making an antiperspirant lynx Africa. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not to shabby 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I work nights 4 nights a week and have been using this instead of my regular deodorant. I've found that this product does tend to last well throughout the shift and I can still smell it on me by the end of the shift. With the currently being untypically British right now i've managed to work up a sweat without it being my Birthday (if you catch my drift!) and found that this keeps me drier than other products that are available! which is an absolute win in my eyes. Would definitely buy again and try a different scent to the Africa I currently have. Well done Lynx on a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa Anti-perspirant Aerosol 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Good overall product. The can design is good and gives a premium feel to the product, while also being easy to use and a good size. The 'Africa' frangrance is my personal favourite in the LYNX line-up with a distinct sweet/fruity smell with a spicy tone. This anti-perspirant does not leave white marks and provides a decent level of protection although it is not as good as some other brands. Overall it gets a respectable 4/5 stars from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Africa lynx antiperspirant 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Not a bod product, does what it says, keeps you dry and smelling fresh for hours, just not a big fan of the fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]