By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

4.5(87)Write a review
Lynx Dry Africa Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray for Men
  • 150ml size
  • Deodorant Spray
  • Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Aerosol 150ml is part of the lynx male grooming range and has been our best-selling fragrance for over a decade. Benefit from up to 48 Hour Fresh Protection, Lynx Africa is part of the Lynx male grooming range, with a subtle, refined men's fragrance - An exotic combination of warm African spices and aromas. Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your underarm, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. First twist the cap and then target your underarms for long lasting protection. Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours sweat protection, keeping you (and your shirts) feeling fresh and clean. As our best-selling fragrance, Lynx Africa is also available as a Body Spray and Stick format to boost your style. Try with Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml and Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml. Find your magic with the Lynx male grooming range. Learn more at lynxformen.com
  • Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours sweat protection
  • An exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas, this classic fragrance will give you a real presence
  • Spray underarm to feel the difference
  • Lynx Africa is also available as a body spray
  • Forget About Sweat, Your Style is Non-Negotiable
  • Apply this anti-perspirant to your underarms
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Avoid direct inhalation, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Avoid direct inhalation, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

87 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Painfull to ware

1 stars

i used to use this all the time however since the newer one came out (more rounded can design) I can never wear it anymore since it irritate like crazy and skin go red and dry.

Lynx: Better but improvement needed

3 stars

Lynx has always been a hit and miss affair. I like the design of the aerosol and it does not easy come undone when travelling. The fragrance is better the other Lynx products but still lacks in quality, for me personally. The smell is to artificial. However, saying that it isn't horrendous and I feel like this is something that I can wear for a while. Not particularly good at keeping sweat under control but no white marks on clothing have been seen when using. Overall, an average anti-perspirant, you know what you are getting with Lynx. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa - Anti-Perspirant

4 stars

I have always loved the smell of lynx Africa is my favourite for gifts. This product lasts all day smell wise but after the heat we have had I don't think it's helped to keep the sweat at bay. Well that may have something to do with working in a busy kitchen. I would still recommend this product and I will continue to use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing fragrance

5 stars

Lynx Africa is such a great smelling anti perspirant which lasts all day with my job I don’t have to worry about sweating which I have done in the past as previous anti perspirants let me down but this one comes through top trumps. I would highly recommend to my family and friends as I am sure they would enjoy this like I have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Lynx Deodorant

5 stars

Great deodorant, in the past I have had trouble with Lynx Anti perpriant Deodorant, but wow this lasts all day and has an superb smell. Working in a very hot office in the summer it does an amazing job. I don’t have to worry about sweating in full suit no more with this deodorant. It more than does the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says on the tin

5 stars

When I got the chance to review an antiperspirant lynx Africa I wasn't expecting much. I hadn't had much luck with lynx antiperspirants in the past and wasn't expecting much from this. But I do like to be proven wrong, of all antiperspirants I've used this has actually worked and it lasts all day while at work. You can't go wrong with the smell of Africa and I'm glad they didn't muck around by altering the smell even by a little bit. I don't have to worry about sweating or smelling because this antiperspirant works and works well. Now when my family ask what I want to put in my Christmas stocking this is the answer. Well done lynx for thinking logically and actually making an antiperspirant lynx Africa. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not to shabby

4 stars

I work nights 4 nights a week and have been using this instead of my regular deodorant. I've found that this product does tend to last well throughout the shift and I can still smell it on me by the end of the shift. With the currently being untypically British right now i've managed to work up a sweat without it being my Birthday (if you catch my drift!) and found that this keeps me drier than other products that are available! which is an absolute win in my eyes. Would definitely buy again and try a different scent to the Africa I currently have. Well done Lynx on a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx Africa Anti-perspirant Aerosol

4 stars

Good overall product. The can design is good and gives a premium feel to the product, while also being easy to use and a good size. The 'Africa' frangrance is my personal favourite in the LYNX line-up with a distinct sweet/fruity smell with a spicy tone. This anti-perspirant does not leave white marks and provides a decent level of protection although it is not as good as some other brands. Overall it gets a respectable 4/5 stars from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Africa lynx antiperspirant

3 stars

Not a bod product, does what it says, keeps you dry and smelling fresh for hours, just not a big fan of the fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Smelling and Effective

5 stars

I've used lots of different brands of deodorants and have always been very fond of Lynx's products and this is no exception. Here are my thoughts on the product: To begin with, the smell is very appealing and I've noticed it sticks with you for a long amount of time which is great. The anti-perspirant side of things works extremely well too and over the past two weeks of using it during work as well as my workouts, I've noticed less sweat when working as well as feeling fresh even after stressful periods. In working out, I've noticed that its reduced the amount of stickiness which sweat brings quite effectively and the fragrant smell is powerful enough to not get overwhelmed by the smell of sweat. I'd consider this really good from the range of anti-perspirants I use. Lastly, some deodorants like this tend to leave white marks after spraying and I was happy to find there were no such marks with this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lynx Gold Anti Perspirant 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Lynx Black Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

£ 4.10
£1.64/100ml

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Lynx Africa Body Spray Deodorant 150 Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here