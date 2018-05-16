Lamisil Cream 15G

Product Description
- AT 1% Cream
- For the treatment of athlete's foot and dhobie itch (jock itch). For the effective relief of the itching and burning, cracking and scaling which accompanies these conditions.
- Lamisil AT 1% cream contains Terbinafine Hydrochloride. Always read the label.
- Athlete's foot, Athlete's foot symptoms, Athlete's foot treatment, Athlete's foot remedy, Athlete's foot signs
- To treat athlete's foot
- Effective antifungal treatment
- Symptoms relieved within a few days
- Daily application for 1 week
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Contains Terbinafine Hydrochloride 1% w/w, The Cream also contains Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Isopropyl Myristate, Purified Water
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: cleanse and dry the affected area thoroughly before application.
- Apply the cream to the affected skin and the surrounding area in a thin layer and rub in lightly.
- Athlete's foot: Apply once a day for one week.
- Dhobie itch: Apply once a day for one week.
Warnings
- Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Avoid contact with the eyes, mouth and face. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- Novartis,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Novartis Consumer Health,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
15g ℮
Safety information
Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Avoid contact with the eyes, mouth and face. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. Keep out of sight and reach of children. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020