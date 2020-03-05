By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flash Guard Bathroom Spray 500Ml

4.5(395)Write a review
image 1 of Flash Guard Bathroom Spray 500Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/litre
  • Flash Multi Purpose Cleaning Spray is perfect for cleaning almost any hard surface in your home. Use it on the kitchen sink, greasy stovetops, even as a floor cleaner. See package for full usage instructions. A rinse is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.
  • All purpose cleaner with the great cleaning power of Flash
  • Flash Clean & Shine
  • 100% streak-free shine (tested with liquid form on ceramic floor tiles)
  • Cuts Grease
  • Powerful Cleaning
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Do not breathe spray. May produce an allergic reaction.

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • [UK] 0800 028 3292
  • [IE] 1800 509 435
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Do not breathe spray. May produce an allergic reaction.

395 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

I really like this products because it works amazing in my bathroom, leaves it clean,fresh and smells great for the bathroom. Goes a long way and keeps my bathroom looking shiny and clean.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product cleans well and kills germs giving a great shine.

Excellent!

5 stars

My absolute go to when cleaning the bathroom, makes everything shiny and smells so clean and fresh

Excellent!

5 stars

Flash is always on my top list of cleaning products, the bathroom flash is amazing, cuts threw grime, and smells divine.

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing, cleans so well and leaves a beautiful fragrance in the bathroom once used. The only product I use on my bath, basin and tiles

Excellent!

5 stars

I always go back to the flash bathroom spray. I love the smell and it always leaves the bathroom looking clean and shiny.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love most Flash products, but this is my must have bathtoom product, as it leaves a great smell and a fantasic shine on the bath and sink, would really recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

Love flash kitchen cleaner, in my opinion it's the best cleaner for your kitchen. With having a child she will pick of the side when I'm preparing food and I never mind as I knoe flash has done its job and removed all the germs. The smell is nice and the shine when the sun goes on my sink is super

Excellent!

5 stars

I always buy flash bathroom spray as I find its the best. I spray and leave it on for an hour and the smell is so fresh also I've noticed leaving it on longer the shine on my bath and taps is unbelievable. Great product

cleans good smells great !!

5 stars

cleans good smells great !!

