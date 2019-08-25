By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Gel Spray 150Ml

Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Gel Spray 150Ml
£ 2.75
£1.84/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultra Strong Power Hold Gel Spray
  • Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Hold Gel Spray 150ml is a strong gel spray with excellent protection against UV and humidity. Our ultimate solution for anyone who needs a finishing spray that can help to fix and hold a hairstyle. This product is a strong gel spray with the power to fix and hold the style you created. Want a long-lasting styling solution for your hair? Ultra Strong Power Hold offers up to 24 hours of hold and yet is incredibly easy to brush out once you are ready for a new hairstyle. It will protect your hair from UV rays and won't leave any sticky residue once it dries. This gel spray is ideal for a strong hold on all styles and all types of hair. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
  • Hold level 5
  • 24 hour hold
  • Fast drying
  • Easy to brush
  • Humidity resistant
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, PVP, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Fragrance/Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 60730, Tocopherol, CI 42090

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold bottle 10 - 15 cm from head. Spray evenly over wet or dry hair
  • Extra Styling Tips
  • Work into dry or damp hair, shake head, twist and chunk strands. Leave to dry naturally

Warnings

  • CAUTION:
  • Do not spray into the eyes or a naked flame
  • Flammable

Name and address

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Stains hair

1 stars

When I use this, it makes my hair look brown (I'm silver).

