Shockwaves Ultra Strong Tuff Stuff Gel 200Ml

Shockwaves Ultra Strong Tuff Stuff Gel 200Ml
£ 2.75
£1.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Tuff Stuff Heat and Sweat Proof Gel
  • Shockwaves Tuff Stuff Heat and Sweat Proof Gel 200ml this hair gel will help you in even the most difficult situations and ensure that your hairdo stays in place no matter what! A hair gel for hairstyles that must hold up in the most demanding situations, Tuff Stuff Heat is heat and sweat resistant and it offers up to 24 hours of hold with an ultra strong formula that will help to create any style hair whatever the conditions. Work it into dry or damp hair, create your style, bundle hair strands, form whole new shapes and then leave it to dry out, it's that simple! It will not leave your hair feeling sticky while providing a natural shine and once you are ready for a new hairstyle, it washes out easily. Perfect for all hairstyles and all occasions that demand a strong and reliable hold. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
  • Hold level 5
  • 24 hour hold
  • Ultra strong hold
  • Humidity resistant
  • UV protection
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Sorbitol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, VA/Crotonates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Fragrance/Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium EDTA, Mica, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 77891, Calcium Stearate, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 60730, CI 42090, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage

  • Work into dry or damp hair
  • Create your style
  • Leave to dry naturally
  • To refresh your style, redefine with damp fingers

Name and address

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

