Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Hold Gel 200Ml

Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Hold Gel 200Ml
£ 2.75
£1.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultra Strong Power Hold Gel
  • Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Hold Gel 150ml is a strong gel with excellent protection against UV and humidity. Our ultimate solution for anyone who needs a finishing product that can help to fix and hold a hairstyle. This product is a strong gel with the power to fix and hold the style you created. Want a long-lasting styling solution for your hair? Ultra Strong Power Hold offers up to 24 hours of hold and yet is incredibly easy to brush out once you are ready for a new hairstyle. It will protect your hair from UV rays and won't leave any sticky residue once it dries. This gel is ideal for a strong hold on all styles and all types of hair. Well a Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
  • Hold level 5
  • Hair gel
  • Long lasting hold
  • Extra strong hold
  • Humidity resistant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Water/Aqua/Eau, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Fragrance/Parfum, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal

Preparation and Usage

  • Work into dry or damp hair, create your style, then leave to dry naturally. Extra Styling Tips: To refresh your style, redefine with damp fingers.

Name and address

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Wrong ingredients Tesco!

This has completely different ingredients to those printed below (11/7/19 in case its updated). It works well and is suitable for curly girls.

