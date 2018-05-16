Shockwaves Ultim Effects Texture Go Matte Clay75ml

Product Description
- Messy Matt Clay
- Shockwaves Messy Matt Clay 75ml is the perfect hair product for a moulded matt effect without a wet look. Shape your style, fix it and remould without loosing the strong hold, Messy Matt clay is perfect for any funky hairstyle. Just work it into dry or damp hair, mould, twist, join strands and then just leave it to dry. You can also apply a small amount to root area for more style strength. Any way you use it or any style you prefer, it will give you the reliable hold you need while leaving you free to re-mould anytime you feel like it. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
- Hold level 4
- Moulding and shaping
- Matt effect
- Messed up look
- Humidity resistant
- Pack size: 75ML
Water/Aqua/Eau, Ceresin, Alcohol Denat., Petrolatum, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Ceteareth-25, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, PVP, Dicaprylyl Maleate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Fragrance/Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Caramel, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 77499, Mica, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, PPG-12 Dimethicone, CI 77891, Tocopherol
- Step 1 Use on damp hair for a softer looser style or dry hair for the full matt effect.
- Step 2 Scoop out a small amount of clay and scrub between your hands until they go white. Using all your hands rub them over all of the hair - not forgetting the back and sides. Kneed and work the clay into hair, keep the sides flat but pull up the top and push into shape. 2 hands are better than 1.
- Step 3 For thick hair use more if needed and for extra texture massage the scalp with your fingers to create volume and mega movement. A comb or brush doesn't need to come near this one!
- Coty,
- 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
- Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk
75ml
