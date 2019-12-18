John Frieda Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Serum 50Ml

High quality product
I bough this product because I wanted something special and different. I'm very happy with this product and my hair is beautiful. I highly recommend that John Frieda frizz ease perfect finish serum.
Excellent product does exactly what it says
Ive used multiple products that Claim to give a salon finish at home. I can honestly say this is the only product I have used that has delivered on its claims and would highly reccomend
Competitive price & great value
My wife uses this product. The particular variant, from the John Frieda range, is not available at many retailers and as it was on a multibuy offer at Tesco, at a good price, I placed an order with Tesco Direct. My local Metro store does not store.