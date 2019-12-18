By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Serum 50Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of John Frieda Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Serum 50Ml
£ 6.30
£12.60/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Transform dry, frizzy or chemically-treated hair for a smooth gloss finish
  • Offers built-in heat protection for hair drying or straightening
  • 50ml bottle of John Frieda Frizz-Ease hair serum
  • What it does: Finishes hair with a smooth, sleek look. Guards frizzy hair against the style-ruining effects of frizz, flyaways and humidity.
  • Pack size: 50ML

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

High quality product

5 stars

I bough this product because I wanted something special and different. I'm very happy with this product and my hair is beautiful. I highly recommend that John Frieda frizz ease perfect finish serum.

Excellent product does exactly what it says

4 stars

Ive used multiple products that Claim to give a salon finish at home. I can honestly say this is the only product I have used that has delivered on its claims and would highly reccomend

Competitive price & great value

5 stars

My wife uses this product. The particular variant, from the John Frieda range, is not available at many retailers and as it was on a multibuy offer at Tesco, at a good price, I placed an order with Tesco Direct. My local Metro store does not store.

