John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse 200Ml
Product Description
- Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse
- Salon-quality control & hold for natural-looking curls
- Alcohol-free formula
- Contains a thermal protectant & UV filter
- Revive your curls. This mousse energises and shapes your curls with definition and hold for frizz resistant styles.
- Defines & holds curly styles
- Alcohol-free
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Polyquaternium-11, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Panthenol, Benzophenone-4, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Diazolidinyl Urea, Isosteareth-10, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Parfum, Propylparaben, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake can well and turn it upside down. Start with a small amount of mousse in palm and spread evenly through damp hair. Finger style or blow-dry using a diffuser.
Warnings
- DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not smoke during use or until hair is fully dry. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. When container is completely empty, it can be discarded. For external use only. Avoid contact with clothing and absorbent materials - may stain.
Recycling info
Aerosol. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
