John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hair Spray 250Ml

Brilliant
Best hairspray ever. Just a shame they don't stock it in the store!!
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum, PEG/PPG-14/4 Dimethicone, Pentaerythrityl Tetracaprylate/Tetracaprate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Aqua, Quaternium-52, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Made in the E.U.
Aerosol. Recyclable
250ml ℮
NO SIGNAL WORD DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not smoke during use or until hair is fully dry. Use only in a well ventilated room. Avoid spraying in eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. When container is completely empty, it can be discarded. For external use only.
