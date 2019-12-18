By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hair Spray 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Intense Hold Hairspray
  • Transform frizz into fabulous styles
  • 24-hour humidity resistance for expert frizz-free hold
  • With UV filter
  • Get 24-hour hold for long-lasting, frizz-free style. Formulated with Keratin and 24-hour humidity protection, this intense-hold spray creates a barrier to moisture and helps prevent frizz.
  • Locks out frizz for 24 hour hold
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum, PEG/PPG-14/4 Dimethicone, Pentaerythrityl Tetracaprylate/Tetracaprate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Aqua, Quaternium-52, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Make sure can is upright, and spray 25-30 cm from your hair to finish and hold your style. Shake well before use.

Warnings

  • DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not smoke during use or until hair is fully dry. Use only in a well ventilated room. Avoid spraying in eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. When container is completely empty, it can be discarded. For external use only.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

Best hairspray ever. Just a shame they don't stock it in the store!!

