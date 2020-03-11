Sanex Dermo Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

This product is good
I really like the fragrance of the deodorant as it isn't overpowering. It is very effective at odour control. It also lives up to the name of being invisible.
Great for sensitive skin
I suffer from sensitive skin so a lot of deodorants make me so itchy that I scratch it all off before I even leave the house. This kept me dry without drying my skin.
This product is the best I've ever used
I am in my 40s and for years I've always dreaded buying an anti-perspirant deodorant. The worry of 'will it keep me dry and smelling well, all day and will it live up to the invisible slogan'? I've bought spray, roll-on, cheap, expensive and hyped up highly marketed products, with varying results. However, when I bought this product, I decided to ensure to seek this out in future. The scent is great and lasts a long time and keeps me confidently dry. Once sprayed, leave it for a couple of minutes to dry and no white marks will be left on your clothes. I can't recommend this product highly enough.
Actually does the job
I like this product as it actually last all day, unless I am doing anything physical. I have used other makes, but it only lasted half and a day. My daughter uses dove pomegranite and the smell is awful. The fragrance from this product is very pleasant.
Best on the market
What a great deodorant this is, no white marks on your clothes ,smells lovely, kind on your skin. I would not use any other deodorant only Sanex for me. For those who have not tried it "give it a go" you will be pleasantly surprised.
sanex
Always trust this deodrant 100%..keep me dry at all times
Invisible Means No Marks
Brilliant with black and dark coloured clothes, no marks, no irritation, and works. cannot fault this deo at all, highly recommend
Sanex Deodorant
Love the smell, and the soft feeling I get when it's been cossetting my underarms all day.
Smell
Very mild non offensive smell. With lasting protecting the does last the whole day
brilliant
I love this deodorant, always leaves me dry and smelling great! Never use anything else! I always recommend it to friends and family!