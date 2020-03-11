By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sanex Dermo Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Product Description

  • Dermo Invisible 24H Anti Perspirant
  • For invisible, round-the-clock protection, try Sanex Dermo Invisible Anti White Marks 24H Anti-Perspirant. Dermatologically tested, with 0% alcohol, it's kind to clothes and gentle on skin leaving you healthy, dry and fresh for a full 24 hours.
  • Anti-white marks & yellow stain protection
  • Restores natural pH
  • Keep skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Isobutane, Butane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Dimethicone, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Cocoglycerides, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions: Apply only on healthy skin and stop use if irritation occurs. Shake well before use. Hold can in upright position 15 cm from underarm and spray. Allow to dry before dressing.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This product is good

4 stars

I really like the fragrance of the deodorant as it isn't overpowering. It is very effective at odour control. It also lives up to the name of being invisible.

Great for sensitive skin

4 stars

I suffer from sensitive skin so a lot of deodorants make me so itchy that I scratch it all off before I even leave the house. This kept me dry without drying my skin.

This product is the best I've ever used

5 stars

I am in my 40s and for years I've always dreaded buying an anti-perspirant deodorant. The worry of 'will it keep me dry and smelling well, all day and will it live up to the invisible slogan'? I've bought spray, roll-on, cheap, expensive and hyped up highly marketed products, with varying results. However, when I bought this product, I decided to ensure to seek this out in future. The scent is great and lasts a long time and keeps me confidently dry. Once sprayed, leave it for a couple of minutes to dry and no white marks will be left on your clothes. I can't recommend this product highly enough.

Actually does the job

5 stars

I like this product as it actually last all day, unless I am doing anything physical. I have used other makes, but it only lasted half and a day. My daughter uses dove pomegranite and the smell is awful. The fragrance from this product is very pleasant.

Best on the market

5 stars

What a great deodorant this is, no white marks on your clothes ,smells lovely, kind on your skin. I would not use any other deodorant only Sanex for me. For those who have not tried it "give it a go" you will be pleasantly surprised.

sanex

5 stars

Always trust this deodrant 100%..keep me dry at all times

Invisible Means No Marks

5 stars

Brilliant with black and dark coloured clothes, no marks, no irritation, and works. cannot fault this deo at all, highly recommend

Sanex Deodorant

5 stars

Love the smell, and the soft feeling I get when it's been cossetting my underarms all day.

Smell

5 stars

Very mild non offensive smell. With lasting protecting the does last the whole day

brilliant

5 stars

I love this deodorant, always leaves me dry and smelling great! Never use anything else! I always recommend it to friends and family!

