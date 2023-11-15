Sanex Dermo Control 48Hr Deodorant 250Ml Get the confidence to take on extra big days when you use Sanex Dermo Extra Control Antiperspirant Spray Deodorant. This spray antiperspirant has been specially formulated with antibacterial zinc oxide to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to an impressive 48 hours, so you can carry on with your busy life with lasting dryness and one less thing to think about. While this anti-sweat spray deodorant gives you great sweat and odour protection, it also cares for your underarm skin. The spray antiperspirant has been dermatologically tested and also designed to restore your skin’s natural pH. Keep your underarm skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex.

CONFIDENCE FOR BIG DAYS: Whether you’re out and about or taking it easy, you’ll get great confidence to take on anything when you use Sanex Dermo Extra Control Antiperspirant Deodorant. UP TO 48-HOUR PROTECTION: Our antiperspirant deodorant spray has been specially formulated with antibacterial zinc oxide to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to an impressive 48 hours. CARES FOR SKIN: This antiperspirant deodorant has been dermatologically tested and restores your skin’s natural pH. Developed with Dermatologists Certified by the British Skin Foundation

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Isobutane, Butane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclomethicone, Dimethicone, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cocoglycerides.

Net Contents

250