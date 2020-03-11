By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sanex Dermo Sensitive Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(270)Write a review
image 1 of Sanex Dermo Sensitive Deodorant 250Ml
£ 2.01
£0.80/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Dermo Sensitive 24H Anti Perspirant
  • Keep your sensitive underarm skin healthy with Sanex Dermo Sensitive 24H Anti-Perspirant Deodorant. Dermatologically tested, with no alcohol, it works round-the-clock to protect you from odour without upsetting your skin's bacterial flora. Tough on sweat and gentle on skin to keep you fresh and dry all day.
  • Minimises risk of irritation
  • Restores natural pH
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Isobutane, Butane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Dimethicone, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Lactose, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cocoglycerides, Lactis Serum Proteinum

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions: Apply only on healthy skin and stop use if irritation occurs. Shake well before use. Hold can in upright position 15 cm from underarm and spray. Allow to dry before dressing.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

270 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

roll on deodorant

5 stars

Worked well kept me fresh all day and I work in a hot school.kitchen didn't smell of b.o after using this product

Sanex

4 stars

Smells really nice although found it rather wet and sticky under arms but it did the job and I stayed dry all day

Great product

5 stars

Very happy with this product not to wet drys quickly.a nice fresh scent but not to over powering.its very fresh and clean does the job perfectly.

Sanex Deoderant

3 stars

I tried Sanex Deodorant I personally found it took a while to dry and there wasn't a strong scent of any kind that I could smell. Once dried it worked ok but after 4 or 5 hours I was preparing and got wet Mark's on my top under my arms

Garner

5 stars

O jes my happy.Gut produckt.mild and non-irritating

Sanex

5 stars

excellent product, pleasant aroma, the aroma is super nice, very fresh, I loved it, I really recommend

Fantastic

5 stars

Great product - have told all my family and friends. Just the right size to take anywhere. I use it in the morning and it doesn't matter how hot I get the control is there. It doesn't discolour your clothes either

Love it

5 stars

It's the forst time I've used a roll on so was sceptical of it. It dried really quickly and wasn't sticky in any way. I felt fresh and clean all day. Easy to keep in your hand bag too. I would reccomend this as it's also better for the environment

Great!

5 stars

Great, easy to use and doesn't leave your armpits sticky

Deodorant for sensitive skin

5 stars

Very good for my sensitive skin, no smell and very protective

1-10 of 270 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sanex Dermo Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 2.01
£0.80/100ml

Offer

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Sanex Zero Sensitive Skin Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Washes 4L

£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here