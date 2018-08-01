By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sure Women Crystal Invisible Aqua Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

1(2)Write a review
Sure Women Crystal Invisible Aqua Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml
£ 2.75
£6.88/100ml
  • Sure Women Invisible Aqua Anti-perspirant Deodorant Stick 40ml is formulated with our best ever no marks formula, providing 48 hour protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes.
  • The best fashion accessory? No white marks. Some anti-perspirant deodorants can mix with sweat and your body’s natural oils to cause underarm stains: white marks on black clothes, yellow stains on white. Not with Sure Invisible Black & White Anti-perspirant Deodorant. It doesn’t just protect you against sweat, it helps to protect your clothes from deodorant marks and stains, so you can get ready and on the move straight after applying.
  • Sure Women Invisible Aqua anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, airy fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection from sweat, odour and marks from morning to night with Sure Women Invisible Aqua anti-perspirant deodorant.
  • Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Apply your Sure anti-perspirant deodorant stick onto dry underarms evenly. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • Our best ever protection against white marks and yellow stains
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day with a clean, airy fragrance
  • Invisible anti-perspirant protection to help blacks stay black and whites stay white
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol-free (ethyl alcohol)
  • Sure, it won't let you down
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, BHT, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene

Produce of

Russian Federation

Warnings

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops as we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

40 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops as we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Ms

1 stars

I tried this product for first time (it was on offer). I have previously used the spray. I have been using the stick for about a week now - will have to stop as it's causing significant white marks on clothing despite claim it will minimise marks. It has left me walking around with my arms firmly at my side to hide the embarrassing white marks. I wear predominantly dark suits to work - some of the dresses/tops have been washed twice to remove the stains.

Chemical Burn

1 stars

Have been using the sure invisible stick for years with no issues. Bought one a week ago and have suffered chemical burns under my arms since using it. The only thing I can identify that’s different is that it now says motionsense on the front. This is the first time this has ever happened to me with a deodorant. Underarms felt like i’d Had the worst burn of my life, then skin went leathery and now peeling. Will never use sure again.

Usually bought next

Sure Men Sensitive Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

£ 2.75
£5.50/100ml

Sure Women Cotton Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

£ 2.75
£6.88/100ml

Sure Women Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here