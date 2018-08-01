Sure Women Crystal Invisible Aqua Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

Ms
I tried this product for first time (it was on offer). I have previously used the spray. I have been using the stick for about a week now - will have to stop as it's causing significant white marks on clothing despite claim it will minimise marks. It has left me walking around with my arms firmly at my side to hide the embarrassing white marks. I wear predominantly dark suits to work - some of the dresses/tops have been washed twice to remove the stains.
Chemical Burn
Have been using the sure invisible stick for years with no issues. Bought one a week ago and have suffered chemical burns under my arms since using it. The only thing I can identify that’s different is that it now says motionsense on the front. This is the first time this has ever happened to me with a deodorant. Underarms felt like i’d Had the worst burn of my life, then skin went leathery and now peeling. Will never use sure again.