Palmers Fragrance Free Cocoa Butter Formula 250Ml

Palmers Fragrance Free Cocoa Butter Formula 250Ml
£ 4.00
£1.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Cocoa Butter Formula Fragrance Free
  • Softens, smoothes & relieves dry skin
  • With vitamin E
  • Fragrance free
  • Rich, luxurious Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Fragrance Free daily body lotion provides deep hydration all over. This velvety soft formula absorbs quickly, creating a protective barrier that locks in moisture. From normal to dry to eczema prone skin, this emollient rich, hypoallergenic lotion effectively softens and relieves, leaving skin smooth, supple and beautiful. Ideal for sensitive skin!
  • Palmer's is against animal testing.
  • Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.
  • Pure cocoa butter & vitamin E
  • Softens, smoothes & relieves rough, dry skin
  • 24 hour moisture
  • Hypoallergenic
  • For sensitive skin
  • Fast absorbing
  • Suitable for eczema prone skin
  • Soothes skin after sun exposure
  • Paraben free & phthalate free
  • Smoothes marks & tones skin
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Petrolatum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Ormenis Multicaulis Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-8 Stearate, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Butylene Glycol, Cellulose, Sodium Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, CI 19140, CI 15510

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • For a soft, youthful appearance apply daily, as often as you like, all-over-body.

Warnings

  • WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.

Name and address

  • E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

Return to

  www.palmers.com
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.
  • www.palmers.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Does what it says on bottle!

5 stars

Great, easy to apply. Leaves skin feeling soft, soaking into skin without feeling greasy. Reasonably priced.

great

5 stars

does what it says on the tin

Pleasant alternative to normal Palmers product

4 stars

This product is a very pleasant alternative to the basic Palmers Cocoa Butter as it is fragrance free and therefore provides all the positive aspects minus the stale cocoa smell (you can only detect a slight hint of it). It is easy to spread and leaves your skin soft and moisturised all day. I would prefer it though, if it came in the same pump bottle as the original Palmers does as it would be easier to get the product out. It isn't cheap, but most definitely worth buying as your skin will be benefitting from it.

Really good all over body cream

5 stars

Bought this at a good price, really rich cream. I have quite dry skin and feels lovely after applying this, soaks in well to.

