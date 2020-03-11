By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Medium Blonde 8 Hair Dye

Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Medium Blonde 8 Hair Dye
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • Permanent Hair Dye 8 Medium Blonde
  • Get a natural looking colour in 1 simple step
  • Rich tones & highlights for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Clairol Nice'n Easy permanent hair colour crème gives you the nicest and easiest way to refresh your look from the comfort of your own home. If you want to enhance the colour of your hair and make sure it stays perfectly true to you, Nice'n Easy Permanent Hair Dye 8Medium Blonde, delivers brilliant natural-looking colour. Our breakthrough hair colour crème has conditioners built into every step, ensuring that hair maintains its soft, silky, smooth feel throughout the colouring process. In addition to phenomenal colour results, the colour care formula offers an upgraded colour experience with a non-drip colour crème that smells like flowers, not ammonia. Our revolutionary hair dye gives you 100% grey coverage with real natural-looking tones & highlights while being kind to your hair. Plus, being allergy gentle, significantly reduces the chance of developing an allergy* (*in people without a hair dye allergy). With Clairol Nice'n Easy permanent colouring crème you get the colour that cares for your hair without compromising on colour result.
  • Non drip permanent colour crème
  • Conditioners built into every step
  • Allergy gentle formula
  • Fresh floral scent
  • Leaves soft shiny hair

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/ Water/ Eau, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonia, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ammonium Sulfate, Parfum/ Fragrance, Sodium Sulfite, Dicetyl Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, 2-Methylresorcinol, Steareth-200, 2-Methoxymethyl-p-Phenylenediamine, p-Aminophenol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, CI 77891/ Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Do a patch test 48 hours before colouring.
  • 2. When you're ready to colour, pour the colour Blend Formula into the colour Blend Activator and close the cap.
  • 3. With your gloves on, place a finger over the applicator bottle and shake!
  • 4. If you colour every 1-3 months with a similar shade, part your hair into sections and apply colour mixture onto the new growth root area only, working from the front to the back of your head.
  • 5. Leave the colour mixture on the new root growth area for 20 minutes
  • 6. Apply remaining colour mixture to the rest of the hair, working through hair from roots to tips to ensure full saturation. Let develop for an additional 5 minutes. Total application time is 25 minutes.
  • Tips: For stubborn greys, leave on for an additional 10 minutes.
  • 7. Rinse and shampoo. Apply a quarter-size amount of CC+ ColourSeal Conditioner. Leave on for 2 minutes. Rinse. Use remaining conditioner once a week after shampooing.

Warnings

  • This product contains ingredients that may cause skin irritation on certain individuals. Perform an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour even if you have already used colouring products before.
  • BUY THE PRODUCT 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE AND CONDUCT AN ALLERGY ALERT TEST EVERY TIME YOU COLOUR EVEN IF YOU HAVE USED COLOURING PRODUCTS BEFORE. If you have a known hair dye allergy, do not use this product unless approved by your dermatologist. Read and follow enclosed instructions.
  • CAUTION: This product contains ingredients that may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made. This product must not be used for dyeing the eyelashes or eyebrows. To do so may cause blindness. Hair colourants can cause severe allergic reactions. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk. Do not use on persons under the age of 16. Do not use if you have: - a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp, - ever experienced any skin reaction after colouring your hair or after a "henna" tattoo. In case of any reaction or if in doubt, consult a doctor before using this product. Rinse well after application. Avoid any contact with eyes, rinse immediately if product comes into contact with them. Wear suitable gloves. Keep out of reach of children.

Lower age limit

16 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

2314 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Thank you clairol

5 stars

I have been using nice and easy SB1 for years and I am always being complimented on my hair colour I always recommend to anyone who mentions it including at my hairdressers yesterday a woman mentioned what a beautiful colour and condition it was

Bring back the original 6R formula

1 stars

The original formula matched my natural auburn colour perfectly. Since using the new formula (mixing liquid and cream) over the last year, my hair has become a dull artificial red shade. Additionally, the texture has become like straw and breaks easily. So many other reviewers feel the same. Why change things for the worse?

Great New Improved Colour 6R Light Auburn

5 stars

I have been using nice and easy hair colour all my life I am now 65. I used 110 natural bright Auburn which I was very happy with they have improved the colour which is 6R light Auburn. It is fab so many compliments on my new hair colour. Don't change it Clairol you have hit the jackpot!!!!!

Devastated

1 stars

I used to use natural medium champagne blonde always a really good colour for my hair the shade has now changed to natural medium cool blonde I applied this to my hair and I am devastated the shade is nothing like it used to be it is so dark it is also very golden nothing like what I expected I’m not sure what to do to get rid of this without damaging my hair

6G

4 stars

Been using this colour for years. Changed to new product which is ok but got an old one recently, what a difference !! Everybody remarked on lovely colour. New product not as good and doesn't hold the colour as long. Disappointed.

My colour no longer available

1 stars

For many years I've been using Nice'n'Easy Light Caramel Brown and people often commented on the lovely colour of my hair. A while ago Clairol changed the colours so I stocked up, and have only just run out. Clairol told me that the "Light Mocha Brown" is the same colour, but I tried it and it looks AWFUL. Very dark, and NO red tones at all. I had to buy a hair lightening kit to put in lighter streaks until I can colour it again.Now I will have to try other colours until I find one I like. So annoying.

Awful!!

1 stars

I have used the burgundy shade on my hair tonight and it’s now the darkest it could possibly be without being black! I’m devastated, there are no tones in my hair at all, I have a Lego head! Avoid at all costs, I will never use this brand again

Shocking! Colour from the package is not the same

1 stars

I bought 2 of these products. Dark Golden Brown 4G and my hair was light brown. When I applied this product, the result was no where near brown! Its BLACK pitch black!. Absolutely hate it as this product misleads the colour. Not sure if they package was wrong but this is not the colour I purchased! If I wanted black the I would of chosen the black colour! So disappointed and now I had to re do my hair. Will never buy this product again.

New formula awful. Nothing like the old one.

1 stars

Was recommended the “new colour” in store, which was supposed to the same as my old 9PB, before that 100, natural pale blonde. Left my hair a different colour, feeling like straw and very limp. Awful, awful, awful. Why is it changed? For the third time? New formula? Contacted Clairol who made all the right noises, and was even called back by a so called scientist. They said they’d look into my complaint and get back to me. Glad I didn’t hold my breath. I’m still waiting months later. Poor customer service and even poorer product. Pity, as I’ve used this for over 20 years.

Fearless colouring !!!!!!!

5 stars

Have been using Nice n Easy for soooooo many years..... I've lost count. Wouldn't dream of using anything else!!! Sooner not colour my hair if there was no Nice n Easy. I live in Spain, so have to treat my hair with great care. I'm very Blonde, and Nice n Easy helps me keep it that way.....thanks for your care.

1-10 of 2314 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

