By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Lightest Golden Brown 6.5G Hair Dye

4(2289)Write a review
Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Lightest Golden Brown 6.5G Hair Dye
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Offer

  • Discover Clairol Nice'n Easy Crème, a natural looking permanent home hair colour, with a blend of 3 tones and highlights and conditioners at every step. Nice'n Easy Crème is gentle on hair and scalp due to its oil infused colour. It provides 100% grey coverage, with soft and shiny results. 96% of women would recommend to a friend*. Colour as real as you are!
  • *Source: 870 BzzAgents surveyed
  • Permanent colour cream hair dye
  • Natural looking colour with a blend of 3 salon tones and highlights in 1 simple step
  • Gentle on your hair and scalp
  • Oil infused with conditioners built into every step for incredibly soft and shiny hair
  • 100% grey coverage, long-lasting hair colour performance

Information

Ingredients

Colour Crème: Aqua/ Water/ Eau, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ammonia, 2-Methoxymethyl-p-Phenylenediamine, Parfum/ Fragrance, Ammonium Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate, Resorcinol, Sodium Sulfite, p-Aminophenol, Dicetyl Phosphate, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Steareth-200, Sodium Hydroxide, m-Aminophenol, 2-Methylresorcinol, Xanthan Gum, CI 77891/ Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Colour Activator: Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffinum Liquidum/ Mineral Oil/ Huile Minerale, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Salicylic Acid, Disodium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Stannate, Etidronic Acid, CC+ Colourseal™ Conditioner: Aqua/Water/Eau, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Malic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, EDTA, Histidine, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sodium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, BHT, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfite

Preparation and Usage

  • 1- Important: Carry out an allergy test 48 hours before colouring.
  • 2- When you're ready to colour, pour the Colour Blend Formula (labelled 1) into the Colour Blend Activator (Labelled 2) and close the cap.
  • 3- With your gloves on, place a finger over the applicator bottle and shake.
  • 4- Part your hair into sections and apply colour starting at the roots, working your way to the ends.
  • 5- Set the timer for 25min, or 35min for stubborn greys. Do not exceed recommended time.
  • 6- Rinse and gloss. Apply ColourSeal Conditioning Gloss (labelled 3) to lock in shine. Save the remaining conditioner to use once a week.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Hair colourants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Rinse hair well after application. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes into contact with them. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Wear suitable gloves. Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue de Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue de Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Lower age limit

16 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Hair colourants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Rinse hair well after application. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes into contact with them. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Wear suitable gloves. Keep out of reach of children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2289 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Concerned user

1 stars

New product light brown semi permanent no. 92 has completely changed, not only has it made my hair brittle and dull but also brought me out in a rash on my neck. This is totally unacceptable, PLEASE bring back the original colour, why change something that was perfect. Will never use product again nor recommend

Thank you clairol

5 stars

I have been using nice and easy SB1 for years and I am always being complimented on my hair colour I always recommend to anyone who mentions it including at my hairdressers yesterday a woman mentioned what a beautiful colour and condition it was

Changed - and not for the better

3 stars

Been using Nice n Easy light brown 6N permanent for about 7-8 years now and was really happy with the natural look it gave and people were so surprised if i ever mentioned that I dyed it! Now though have tried the new version over last couple of months experimenting with 6 and 6.5 and not only do they not cover as well but both have a subtle reddidsh tinge - a give away sign of hair dye! In fact for the first time ever somebody asked if I've been dying my hair as they could see the reddish tint in the light. Not only that the metal tube is difficult to use and you can't always get it all out. I don't get that they are adding conditioners at very step - it goes against the whole nature of dying hair - if you have conditioner on the colour doesn't take - simple as that! Much better to revert to liquid and add a super conditioner for afterwards. a complete disappointment - now have to start from scratch looking for a new brand/colour that will do the job that this used to

Bring back the original 6R formula

1 stars

The original formula matched my natural auburn colour perfectly. Since using the new formula (mixing liquid and cream) over the last year, my hair has become a dull artificial red shade. Additionally, the texture has become like straw and breaks easily. So many other reviewers feel the same. Why change things for the worse?

I have been loyal to nice and easy for years but l

3 stars

I have been loyal to nice and easy for years but like a lot of the other reviewers hate the new formular it’s a lot runnier and stains the skin and hair line even if you put Vaseline or face cream on first the old formular foamed and you washed away any colour from skin and scalp this one doesn’t . Please bring back old formula .!!! However after scrubbing my face sore with lemon juice, bicarbonate of soda and various other things with no joy I discover make up wipes are the best for removing stains from the skin

Great New Improved Colour 6R Light Auburn

5 stars

I have been using nice and easy hair colour all my life I am now 65. I used 110 natural bright Auburn which I was very happy with they have improved the colour which is 6R light Auburn. It is fab so many compliments on my new hair colour. Don't change it Clairol you have hit the jackpot!!!!!

Devastated

1 stars

I used to use natural medium champagne blonde always a really good colour for my hair the shade has now changed to natural medium cool blonde I applied this to my hair and I am devastated the shade is nothing like it used to be it is so dark it is also very golden nothing like what I expected I’m not sure what to do to get rid of this without damaging my hair

6G

4 stars

Been using this colour for years. Changed to new product which is ok but got an old one recently, what a difference !! Everybody remarked on lovely colour. New product not as good and doesn't hold the colour as long. Disappointed.

My colour no longer available

1 stars

For many years I've been using Nice'n'Easy Light Caramel Brown and people often commented on the lovely colour of my hair. A while ago Clairol changed the colours so I stocked up, and have only just run out. Clairol told me that the "Light Mocha Brown" is the same colour, but I tried it and it looks AWFUL. Very dark, and NO red tones at all. I had to buy a hair lightening kit to put in lighter streaks until I can colour it again.Now I will have to try other colours until I find one I like. So annoying.

Awful!!

1 stars

I have used the burgundy shade on my hair tonight and it’s now the darkest it could possibly be without being black! I’m devastated, there are no tones in my hair at all, I have a Lego head! Avoid at all costs, I will never use this brand again

1-10 of 2289 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Belle Color 6 Natural Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

L'oreal Paris Preference 7 Rimini Dark Blonde

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

L'oreal Paris Excellence 7 Dark Blonde

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

How The Dead Speak Val Mcdermid

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here