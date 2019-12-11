Walkers Wotsits Cheese 12X16.5G

Love it love it love it
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376 kJ
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk) (7%), Milk Lactose, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Acid (Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride]
Store in a cool dry place.
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
12 x 16.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 16.5g (%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|376 kJ
|2277 kJ
|-
|90 kcal (5%*)
|546 kcal
|Fat
|5.4 g (8%*)
|33.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.7 g (3%*)
|4.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3 g
|56.1 g
|of which sugars
|1.1 g (1%*)
|6.6 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.32 g (5%*)
|1.96 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
