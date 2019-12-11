Walkers Quavers Cheese 12X16g

Good quality
Good quality
Poor Crisp Choice
Very poor choice of crisp. If I wanted to but a bag of air I would buy bubble wrap.
the best ever
the best ever
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360 kJ
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)
Store in a cool dry placeThey are best when consumed immediately after opening.
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
12 x 16g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 16g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|360 kJ
|2245 kJ
|-
|86 kcal (4%*)
|536 kcal
|Fat
|4.9 g (7%*)
|30.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|2.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9 g
|62.1 g
|of which sugars
|0.4 g (<1%*)
|2.7 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.34 g (6%*)
|2.14 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019