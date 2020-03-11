Organix 12 Month Goodies Carrot Cake Bar

Love love love these carrot cake bars!
My little man (16m) loves the carrot cake bars and so do I! They taste like the real thing. They can be very crumbly but that’s not really a problem. So pleased to have found something that he enjoys that we can take out with us AND is healthy! We try to avoid giving him snacks with added/too much sugar so these are perfect! We are very happy customers 😊
Tastes like carrot cake
Great little oaty bars for on-the-go, the carrots and raisins give them the sweet taste of carrot cake without all the added sugar. A firm favourite in our house.
My girls love these bars! They love the mouse design on the box and keep asking for more. As a parent, its great to know that they are eating something healthy and these bars are easy to keep in my bag so can be used on the go. They can be a tiny bit messy as the bars are crumbly but its nothing that can't easily be swept or picked up. I will definately buy again.
Yummy treats
Yummy tasting cake bar! Great for the little ones and just the perfect size! Not too bad for the adults either !! :-)
My twins don't like the carrot cake oaty bars as much as the other flavours but they are still a hit and perfect as a snack on the go.
Hand snack
Im surprising how my little one was enjoying this carrot cake bar. She not very like carrot, but this is Im thinking her new favorite desert. Thanks Organix for so good product.
Great toddler snack!
My son loves the taste of these oaty bars. They are easy to throw in my bag to take out with us as a quick snack. Great texture and range of flavours too, I would recommend!
This flavour is great, a healthy treat that tastes just like carrot cake. My children (1 and 6) both love these and we buy them quite often. I like that they're not as crumbly as some other cereal bars, they stick together fairly well. A perfect quick snack!
Really good snack and not too much sugar would definitely recommend.