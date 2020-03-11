By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix 12 Month Goodies Carrot Cake Bar

5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Organix 12 Month Goodies Carrot Cake Bar
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic carrot cake soft oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, carrot juice and orange oil
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tasty carrot cake oat bars are packed with organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Oats</strong> 46.3%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 32.2%, Sunflower Oil 12.1%, Carrot Juice Concentrate 7.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 2.0%, Cinnamon Powder 0.4%, Orange Oil <0.1%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Switzerland

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar
Energy 1712kJ/408kcal514kJ/122kcal
Fat 16g4.7g
of which saturates 1.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate 57g17g
of which sugars 26g7.9g
Fibre 6.2g1.9g
Protein 6.8g2.0g
Sodium 0.02g0.01g
Salt 0.06g0.02g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love love love these carrot cake bars!

5 stars

My little man (16m) loves the carrot cake bars and so do I! They taste like the real thing. They can be very crumbly but that’s not really a problem. So pleased to have found something that he enjoys that we can take out with us AND is healthy! We try to avoid giving him snacks with added/too much sugar so these are perfect! We are very happy customers 😊

Tastes like carrot cake

5 stars

Great little oaty bars for on-the-go, the carrots and raisins give them the sweet taste of carrot cake without all the added sugar. A firm favourite in our house.

My girls love these bars! They love the mouse desi

4 stars

My girls love these bars! They love the mouse design on the box and keep asking for more. As a parent, its great to know that they are eating something healthy and these bars are easy to keep in my bag so can be used on the go. They can be a tiny bit messy as the bars are crumbly but its nothing that can't easily be swept or picked up. I will definately buy again.

Yummy treats

5 stars

Yummy tasting cake bar! Great for the little ones and just the perfect size! Not too bad for the adults either !! :-)

My twins don't like the carrot cake oaty bars as m

4 stars

My twins don't like the carrot cake oaty bars as much as the other flavours but they are still a hit and perfect as a snack on the go.

Hand snack

5 stars

Im surprising how my little one was enjoying this carrot cake bar. She not very like carrot, but this is Im thinking her new favorite desert. Thanks Organix for so good product.

Great toddler snack!

5 stars

My son loves the taste of these oaty bars. They are easy to throw in my bag to take out with us as a quick snack. Great texture and range of flavours too, I would recommend!

This flavour is great, a healthy treat that tastes

5 stars

This flavour is great, a healthy treat that tastes just like carrot cake. My children (1 and 6) both love these and we buy them quite often. I like that they're not as crumbly as some other cereal bars, they stick together fairly well. A perfect quick snack!

Really good snack and not too much sugar would def

5 stars

Really good snack and not too much sugar would definitely recommend.

