Colgate Maxfresh Blue Toothpaste Pump 100Ml

Tasted of Aniseed
I normally buy Aqua Fresh, its great but they didnt have any. I got some Max Fresh with " Mint" Tasted of Aniseed ! Colgate didnt say if that was a bad batch or its normally like that
My family opinion
I bought this for the whole family to use my 6 & 5 year old love it because they say it takes nice and is not to strong so it has made my kids enjoy brushing there teeth now and the colour and speckles allow my kids to think its magi toothpaste of the toothfairy. Now the grownup opinion its great it leaves your whole mouth and gums,teeth feel s. we only buy this product now. Good price, good product would highly recommend.
Nice and fresh all day
Call can you clean sheet a nice fresh for longer Through the day
Love the fresh feeling it leaves you with
A great toothpaste with the added extra fresh feeling it leaves your mouth with. The usual quality you expect from Colgate and the feeling you have used mouthwash as well, great if you are tight for time
Like going to the hygienist, at a fraction of the cost..
I used this product and was totally impressed, my teeth and mouth felt like Id paid for a very expensive treatment at a dental hygienists.
Colgate 360 toothpaste
Toothpaste is one of those things for which a large item needs to be purchased and either chucked or one needs to force oneself to finish it to the end - either because it's not up to the job, the taste is not the best, or it's just strange e.g. cases where the particles can be felt all over the mouth scratching around ... none of those are things I enjoy. With Colgate 360 I never that this problem. I am aware toothpaste should be changed every few months, but I tend to stay with Colgate and always come back to Colgate 360. In summary: a great product which completes fully its purpose.
Perfect
It gives a lovely fresh taste and my teeth feel lovely and clean and my breath and mouth feel so fresh. It is my favourite toothpaste and we also use the Colgate mouthwash.
MaxFresh - MaxBest
Colgate Maxfresh has been my toothpaste of choice for a while now. I love the feel of how clean my teeth are after using it. It is an invigorating experience using this toothpaste knowing it does exactly what it claims to do, leaving my teeth and mouth feeling very clean. It leaves and long lasting freshness which I believe would rival any other brands on the market. A truly unique toothpaste one of which I would be happy to recommend to family and friends. I shall be using this brand for many years to come. Thank you colgate for such a fantastic product.
Great product
Leaves a lovely long lasting fresh feeling and mouth feels fresh.
fresh breath
This product gives me confidence that my breath will be fresh and minty throughout the day. This is important as I wouldn't want my work colleagues to think I had bad breath. It also leaves my mouth feeling refreshed it's like having a refreshing shower only in your mouth great product well worth the money.