By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Maxfresh Blue Toothpaste Pump 100Ml

4.5(31)Write a review
Colgate Maxfresh Blue Toothpaste Pump 100Ml
£ 3.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Cooling crystals freshen the breath
  • Eliminates odour-causing bacteria
  • Protect against cavities
  • Experience the surprising freshness of Colgate Max Fresh Cooling Crystals Toothpaste.
  • When brushing with Colgate Max Fresh infused with cooling crystals, you will experience a whole new dimension of freshness.
  • *The FreshFX technology provides 10x longer lasting cooling vs regular fluoride toothpaste.
  • Freshens and cleans your mouth
  • Keeps teeth white
  • Fights cavities
  • 10x longer lasting cooling*
  • *vs. regular fluoride toothpaste
  • Green Dot
  • Infused with cooling crystals
  • 10x longer lasting coolin vs. regular fluoride toothpaste
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, PEG-12, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Menthol, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride / (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • In the unlikely event of the pump not functioning, hold actuator down whilst pushing up centre of base firmly.

Warnings

  • Not for use for children under 7 years old

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use for children under 7 years old

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasted of Aniseed

1 stars

I normally buy Aqua Fresh, its great but they didnt have any. I got some Max Fresh with " Mint" Tasted of Aniseed ! Colgate didnt say if that was a bad batch or its normally like that

My family opinion

5 stars

I bought this for the whole family to use my 6 & 5 year old love it because they say it takes nice and is not to strong so it has made my kids enjoy brushing there teeth now and the colour and speckles allow my kids to think its magi toothpaste of the toothfairy. Now the grownup opinion its great it leaves your whole mouth and gums,teeth feel s. we only buy this product now. Good price, good product would highly recommend.

Nice and fresh all day

5 stars

Call can you clean sheet a nice fresh for longer Through the day

Love the fresh feeling it leaves you with

5 stars

A great toothpaste with the added extra fresh feeling it leaves your mouth with. The usual quality you expect from Colgate and the feeling you have used mouthwash as well, great if you are tight for time

Like going to the hygienist, at a fraction of the cost..

5 stars

I used this product and was totally impressed, my teeth and mouth felt like Id paid for a very expensive treatment at a dental hygienists.

Colgate 360 toothpaste

5 stars

Toothpaste is one of those things for which a large item needs to be purchased and either chucked or one needs to force oneself to finish it to the end - either because it's not up to the job, the taste is not the best, or it's just strange e.g. cases where the particles can be felt all over the mouth scratching around ... none of those are things I enjoy. With Colgate 360 I never that this problem. I am aware toothpaste should be changed every few months, but I tend to stay with Colgate and always come back to Colgate 360. In summary: a great product which completes fully its purpose.

Perfect

5 stars

It gives a lovely fresh taste and my teeth feel lovely and clean and my breath and mouth feel so fresh. It is my favourite toothpaste and we also use the Colgate mouthwash.

MaxFresh - MaxBest

5 stars

Colgate Maxfresh has been my toothpaste of choice for a while now. I love the feel of how clean my teeth are after using it. It is an invigorating experience using this toothpaste knowing it does exactly what it claims to do, leaving my teeth and mouth feeling very clean. It leaves and long lasting freshness which I believe would rival any other brands on the market. A truly unique toothpaste one of which I would be happy to recommend to family and friends. I shall be using this brand for many years to come. Thank you colgate for such a fantastic product.

Great product

5 stars

Leaves a lovely long lasting fresh feeling and mouth feels fresh.

fresh breath

5 stars

This product gives me confidence that my breath will be fresh and minty throughout the day. This is important as I wouldn't want my work colleagues to think I had bad breath. It also leaves my mouth feeling refreshed it's like having a refreshing shower only in your mouth great product well worth the money.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here