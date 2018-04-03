By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Body Deep Gradual Tan Moisturiser 400Ml

4.5(51)Write a review
Garnier Body Deep Gradual Tan Moisturiser 400Ml
£ 10.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Summer Body Hydrating Gradual Tan Moisturiser Dark
  • Achieve a sun-kissed tan & hydrate your skin for up to 12 hours
  • Enriched formula with apricot extract
  • 400ml bottle of dark moisturising tanning lotion
  • Dreaming of keeping soft, radiant, sun-kissed looking skin all-year-round?
  • Garnier takes care of you with Summer Body Dark Gradual Tan Moisturiser. It intensely moisturises and gradually builds a natural looking tan in harmony with your skin tone. Specially developed for deeper skin tones, the formula contains a hint of tanning ingredient to gradually build a natural-looking even tan after each application. Enriched with natural extract of apricot, Summer Body intensely moisturises your skin all day long leaving it feeling soft and supple. Now suitable for sensitive skin.
  • Result: skin looks naturally sun-kissed all year round and skin feels moisturised for up to 24 hours.
  • Our Philosophy
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Garnier Summer Body Dark Gradual Tan Moisturiser goes well with:
  • Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream Dry Skin 100ml
  • Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Body Lotion Dry Skin 400ml
  • Garnier Sensitive 7 Days Oat Milk Body Lotion Sensitive Skin 400ml
  • Up to 24 hour moisturisation
  • Gradually builds a natural looking tan
  • Easy, uniform application
  • Non-sticky, Fast-absorbing
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Specially developed for deeper skin tones
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Sorbitol, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-15, Dihydroxyacetone, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Polysorbate 80, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Sorbitan Oleate, Geraniol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Recommendation:
  • Apply lotion evenly all over the body for a uniform golden tan.
  • Wash hands well after each application. May stain clothes.
  • Avoid contact with fabric. Do not apply on face.

Net Contents

400ml

51 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Glow after first use

4 stars

This works well it gets darker with each use but not greatly. It's scent is quite nice when applying but after a few hours it developes that fake tan smell we'd all love to avoid. Having said that it's not as strong as some. It sinks into skin well and Feels soft afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great product, works well

3 stars

I have only applied it once so far, i can see a difference but it has left orange patches on my knees and elbows. all in all its a good product to use

Garnier summer body deep

4 stars

The fruity smell is lovely and not overbearing at all. Applies very easily also you don't have to use too much. Creates a lovely natural colour. As long as applied correctly it gives a lovely glow. Lovely moisturiser too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

brilliant product

4 stars

It smells absolutely lovely, the fragrance lingers all day aswell. Really nice texture and goes on to the skin well and absorbs nicely. I have been using it for nearly 2 weeks and can see a lovely glowing tan coming through [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Summer body

5 stars

Luv this product, easy to apply gives a lovely colour, and is very moisturising. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier summer body deep

5 stars

I love this. As I working mum I don't have a lot of spare time on my hands and I was pleased to find that it is easy to apply as well as smelling gorgeous. I was left with a noticeable, even tan after only a few applications. It looks completely natural and I recieved several compliments from friends about my tan. I will definitely be using this on the build up to our holiday! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous product for busy tan lovers!

5 stars

Love the smell! Very easy to use and leaves me with an even tan! Absolutely fabulous as I'm a mummy who works full time but loves a tan! Going to get a lot of use over the summer as I don't have a holiday planned x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier Summer body :O

4 stars

:O it's amazing. Garnier summer body lotion smell fabulous and leave your skin with a soft touch. And after a few application you can see how your skin have a golden light tan [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Amazing!!!

5 stars

Loved this product, felt so luxurious and thick without the greasycoating, feels like silk on the skin. It smells like apricots/peaches, and a male friend asked what I was wearing as it smelled lovely - Bonus!! The tan that builds up is subtle enough and looks so natural people have asked what I've been using on my skin. The bottle is a great size and I'd definately use this again than using another leading brand. Just make sure to wash your hands after every wash or they may have a little orange tinge! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier Summer Body lotion

4 stars

Garnier Summer Body lotion really easy to apply has a lush apricot fragrance and doesnt leave you feeling sticky.After a couple of applications i could definitely see a golden glow . left my skin really soft too ,washing your hands well after is a must [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

