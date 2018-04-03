Garnier Body Deep Gradual Tan Moisturiser 250Ml

Glow after first use
This works well it gets darker with each use but not greatly. It's scent is quite nice when applying but after a few hours it developes that fake tan smell we'd all love to avoid. Having said that it's not as strong as some. It sinks into skin well and Feels soft afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great product, works well
I have only applied it once so far, i can see a difference but it has left orange patches on my knees and elbows. all in all its a good product to use
Garnier summer body deep
The fruity smell is lovely and not overbearing at all. Applies very easily also you don't have to use too much. Creates a lovely natural colour. As long as applied correctly it gives a lovely glow. Lovely moisturiser too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
brilliant product
It smells absolutely lovely, the fragrance lingers all day aswell. Really nice texture and goes on to the skin well and absorbs nicely. I have been using it for nearly 2 weeks and can see a lovely glowing tan coming through [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Summer body
Luv this product, easy to apply gives a lovely colour, and is very moisturising. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Garnier summer body deep
I love this. As I working mum I don't have a lot of spare time on my hands and I was pleased to find that it is easy to apply as well as smelling gorgeous. I was left with a noticeable, even tan after only a few applications. It looks completely natural and I recieved several compliments from friends about my tan. I will definitely be using this on the build up to our holiday! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous product for busy tan lovers!
Love the smell! Very easy to use and leaves me with an even tan! Absolutely fabulous as I'm a mummy who works full time but loves a tan! Going to get a lot of use over the summer as I don't have a holiday planned x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Garnier Summer body :O
:O it's amazing. Garnier summer body lotion smell fabulous and leave your skin with a soft touch. And after a few application you can see how your skin have a golden light tan [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Amazing!!!
Loved this product, felt so luxurious and thick without the greasycoating, feels like silk on the skin. It smells like apricots/peaches, and a male friend asked what I was wearing as it smelled lovely - Bonus!! The tan that builds up is subtle enough and looks so natural people have asked what I've been using on my skin. The bottle is a great size and I'd definately use this again than using another leading brand. Just make sure to wash your hands after every wash or they may have a little orange tinge! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Garnier Summer Body lotion
Garnier Summer Body lotion really easy to apply has a lush apricot fragrance and doesnt leave you feeling sticky.After a couple of applications i could definitely see a golden glow . left my skin really soft too ,washing your hands well after is a must [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]