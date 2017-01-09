By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultralift Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultralift Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml
£ 8.00
£16.00/100ml

Product Description

  • UltraLift Day Cream
  • Nourish your skin to reduce wrinkles & reverse signs of ageing
  • Enriched formula with Pro-Retinol derived from nature with SPF15
  • 50ml pot of ultra lift spot cream leaving skin feeling firm & rested
  • Anti-wrinkle, anti-age spots, radiance boosting - SPF15
  • Is Garnier UltraLift Day Cream SPF 15 right for me?
  • Yes if you are looking for a daily moisturiser that makes your skin look younger targeting wrinkles, loss of firmness and uneven complexion.
  • How is it different?
  • UltraLift Complete Beauty Day Cream SPF 15 is Garnier's new generation of anti-wrinkle care. For the first time, a Garnier moisturiser, is enriched with regenerative plant cells, and associates UVA/UVB SPF15 protection for a complete anti-ageing action: anti-wrinkle, anti-spots, firming and radiance boosting.
  • How does it work?
  • UltraLift Complete Beauty Day Cream SPF 15 acts within 14 days to protect against the appearance of age spots and acts on the 3 major signs of skin ageing:
  • 1. Anti-wrinkle: Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, even deep ones by plumping the skin with moisture.
  • 2. Firming: Leaves your skin feeling firmer and looking tightened.
  • 3. Radiance Boosting: Evens your skin complexion and reveals your natural radiance.
  • Regenerative plant cells innovation
  • Regenerative plant cells are powerful plant cells due to their ability to continuously regenerate themselves to sustain plant life cycle.
  • Years of research has enabled
  • Garnier to understand and identify how to target skin firmness, wrinkles and radiance.
  • Now Garnier introduces Regenerative Plant Cells in a complete skincare range, creating UltraLift Complete Beauty.
  • Recommended user age:
  • 35-60
  • Garnier Skin Naturals Philosophy
  • We use, wherever possible, naturally derived active ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purity.
  • Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Our products have proven efficacy and results that you can see for yourself.
  • Does not contain any chlorine.
  • Anti-wrinkle, anti-age spots, radiance boosting
  • Reduces the appearance of wrinkles - firms - evens complexion
  • Regenerative plant cells
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

695752 10, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoyl Methane, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Octyldodecanol, Alumina, Ammonium, Acryloyldimethyltaurate / Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Arachidyl Alcohol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, C-13-14 Isoparaffin, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, CI 77891 / Titanium Oxide, Coumarin, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Eryngium Maritmum Extract, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Laureth-7, Linalool, Malus Domestica Fruit Cell Culture Extract, Methylparaben, Mica, Panthenol, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenyoxyethanol, Polycrylamide, PTFE Retinyl Palmitate, Silica [Nano] / Silica Stearate Acid, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B166025/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Lose up to 1 wrinkle grade in 28 days*
  • Using the Wrinkle reader inside the box
  • Step 1: Match your crow's feet to the closest image. Note the grade down.
  • Step 2: Apply UltraLift Complete Beauty Day Cream SPF 15 everyday for 28 days.
  • Step 3: Repeat step 1 and discover the results!
  • See the results for yourself!
  • Wrinkles appear reduced: up to 1 grade*
  • Skin feels firmer for 63% of women*
  • Skin texture is improved and looks more beautiful for 73% of women*
  • *Consumer test scorage on 48 women for 28 days

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cream burned my face

1 stars

I have always used this product and have had no complains until I bought a new container as my old one ran out. After putting the cream on for a few days my face started to feel like I had sunburn, I continued to use the cream as I never thought it would it, I ended up with chemical burns on my face this was very painful and itchy. I have stopped using this product and will never use it again as I'm scared of the same thing happening again..... Very disappointed....

Great Product

5 stars

I have used Garnier Ultralift for many years and have never wanted to change despite trying other brands. It is such a pleasing product to use with a great feel on your skin as well as a lovely but not overpowering fragance.

Simply the best

5 stars

I bought this as a direct replacement for the same product. I like the ultra light texture which the box on the web sight showed. However on collection this was not printed on the box! I am happy to say it is still the same product and still in the light weight plastic container which is great when travelling.

love this cream

5 stars

Not the first time I'm buying it. Use it daily. Love that it has SPF 15

Lovely face cream.

5 stars

Just started to use this cream, but soaks in lovely to the skin and does not remain greasy like some others.

Good buy

4 stars

Has left my skin feeling much nicer and softer not sure helping with the wrinkles though, but worth the buy especially when on special offer.

