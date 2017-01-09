Garnier Ultralift Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

Cream burned my face
I have always used this product and have had no complains until I bought a new container as my old one ran out. After putting the cream on for a few days my face started to feel like I had sunburn, I continued to use the cream as I never thought it would it, I ended up with chemical burns on my face this was very painful and itchy. I have stopped using this product and will never use it again as I'm scared of the same thing happening again..... Very disappointed....
Great Product
I have used Garnier Ultralift for many years and have never wanted to change despite trying other brands. It is such a pleasing product to use with a great feel on your skin as well as a lovely but not overpowering fragance.
Simply the best
I bought this as a direct replacement for the same product. I like the ultra light texture which the box on the web sight showed. However on collection this was not printed on the box! I am happy to say it is still the same product and still in the light weight plastic container which is great when travelling.
love this cream
Not the first time I'm buying it. Use it daily. Love that it has SPF 15
Lovely face cream.
Just started to use this cream, but soaks in lovely to the skin and does not remain greasy like some others.
Good buy
Has left my skin feeling much nicer and softer not sure helping with the wrinkles though, but worth the buy especially when on special offer.