Colgate 360 Sensitive Pro Relief Soft Toothbrush

the only one I can use
I fell in love with this brush from the first use. Many years went and I don't need to swap it for anything else. It's perfect for me, because I have sensitive teeth's and gums.
Colgate® 360°® Sensitive Pro-Relief™ Toothbrush
good Colgate toothbrush, soft bristles and good handle
shiny
I was recemended this toothpast from my dentist and it has worked wonders on my teeth and i dont have as much pain now.
Excellent Comfort
It is so comfy to hold and fits around your teeth perfectly.
So easy to use
slight angle of the head makes it easy to reach the back teeth. cleans teeth and gums effectively along the gum line as well Comfortable handle- chunky enough to grip firmly.Teeth and mouth felt as though they had had a 'proper clean'
This product has great features
this is a good product. I enjoy it very much! highly recommendant
This product offers great cleaning and comfortt
Comfortable and gentle to teeth and gums. Better cleaning results and longer lasting and effective bristles than any other manual brush.
Every last corner
The Pro relief sensitive toothbrush is well designed, easy to handle and reach every nook and cranny.
Clean Easy Clean Fresh
When purchasing Toothbrushes as a family we often find the bristles are hard and hurt our gums. Not this time we ve found that they are have softer bristles meaning a softer clean and no more pain.
great brush
best product I have used in a long time really happy with this would urge everyone to give this a try u will be glad you did