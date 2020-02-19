Colgate Maxfresh Medium Toothbrush

Very hard
Good Quality but so hard it can scratch your gums. It is described as medium so be careful.
Colgate max fresh toothbrush
My son had been suffering from bad breath symptoms for a long time. I got him this toothbrush, he was really excited by the bright and cheerful colours on the brush, I told him it was designed to help get rid of Bacteria on the his tongue and his bad breath symptoms would disappear like magic. This really encouraged him to pay more attention to oral hygiene. And within weeks I noticed a profound difference in his breath. The smell had almost gone. I read some research about how fizzy drinks and other too much diluted juice can make this worse. The new brush had made him take all this into account. You know what kids are like. They get so excited with new toothbrushes. So I would like to thank Colgate for producing this toothbrush and the toothpaste range for children. Thank you from myself and my family.
Perfect in every way
MAX Fresh toothbrush is an excellent design with perfect angles to really get into the nooks and crannies!
Excellent toothbrush!
I love everything about this toothbrush - please don't change a thing, Colgate!