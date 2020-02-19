By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Maxfresh Medium Toothbrush

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Maxfresh Medium Toothbrush
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Multi-height & angled bristles
  • Cleans deep between teeth & along gum line
  • Comfortable grip handle
  • Toothbrush, Teeth Cleaning, Tongue Cleaning
  • Experience a whole new dimension of freshness with the Colgate® MaxFresh Toothbrush. Its new and advanced tongue freshener, with three waves of multidimensional cleaning, powers away odour-causing bacteria. Plus, it has multi-height bristles that are specially designed to penetrate between teeth and remove plaque, leaving your whole mouth feeling fresh and clean.
  • A new dimension in freshness
  • Advanced tongue freshener
  • Multi-height bristles to clean between teeth

Information

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Dental professionals recommend tongue cleaning as an important part of your daily oral care regimen.
  • Dentists and hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.eu.com

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Very hard

4 stars

Good Quality but so hard it can scratch your gums. It is described as medium so be careful.

Colgate max fresh toothbrush

5 stars

My son had been suffering from bad breath symptoms for a long time. I got him this toothbrush, he was really excited by the bright and cheerful colours on the brush, I told him it was designed to help get rid of Bacteria on the his tongue and his bad breath symptoms would disappear like magic. This really encouraged him to pay more attention to oral hygiene. And within weeks I noticed a profound difference in his breath. The smell had almost gone. I read some research about how fizzy drinks and other too much diluted juice can make this worse. The new brush had made him take all this into account. You know what kids are like. They get so excited with new toothbrushes. So I would like to thank Colgate for producing this toothbrush and the toothpaste range for children. Thank you from myself and my family.

Perfect in every way

5 stars

MAX Fresh toothbrush is an excellent design with perfect angles to really get into the nooks and crannies!

Excellent toothbrush!

5 stars

I love everything about this toothbrush - please don't change a thing, Colgate!

