Tesco Bite & Sting Hydrocortisone Cream 1% 10G

Product Description
- Hydrocortisone 1% w/w Cream (GSL)
- Relieves itching and irritation 10g
- Tesco Bites and stings relief 1% w/w cream is used to treat insect bite and sting reactions. Not to be used for other bites or stings or for other skin conditions. Pierce the seal with point in top of cap.
- Pack size: 10G
Information
Ingredients
Contains the active Hydrocortisone 1.0% w/w. Also contains Cetomacrogol Emulsifying Wax, Liquid Paraffin, Macrogol 300, White Soft Paraffin, Purified Water & Chlorocresol.
Storage
Do not store above 25°C
Produce of
Produced in , Packed in
Preparation and Usage
- For adults and children over 10 years of age: Use sparingly over a small area once or twice a day for a maximum period of 2–3 days. Use this only on your skin.
- (Warnings not found in glossary) Do not use on the eyes, face or ano-genital region, broken or infected skin including scabies, acne and infected bites and stings. Do not use in pregnancy without medical advice. Stop treatment if symptoms of hypersensitivity occur. Do not use on children under 10.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Contains S,
- Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10g
Safety information
WARNING Contains S, Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020