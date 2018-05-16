Tesco Luxury Salami Dog Treats 5 X 11G

- Energy164kJ 39kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1487kJ / 356kcal
Product Description
- A complementary pet food for dogs
- No Artificial flavours No artificial colours With essential Vitamins and Minerals 356 KCal/100g No added Sugar
- We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Composition:
Meat And Animal Derivatives (75% Meat, 17% Chicken, 5% Game), Cereals, Vegetable Proteins Extracts, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Minerals
Additives per kg:
Colourants, Preservatives. Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 40mg, Copper as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg. Sensory Additives: Flavouring (Smoke oil 0.5%)
Analytical Constituents %
Moisture: 27 / Crude Protein: 40 / Fat content: 20 / Inorganic matter: 8 / Crude Fibres: 2.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Fresh drinking water should always be available
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
55g e (5 x 11g)
Nutrition
