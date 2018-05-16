By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Luxury Salami Dog Treats 5 X 11G

Tesco Luxury Salami Dog Treats 5 X 11G
£ 1.00
£18.19/kg
  • Energy164kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1487kJ / 356kcal

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for dogs
  • No Artificial flavours No artificial colours With essential Vitamins and Minerals 356 KCal/100g No added Sugar
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients



Composition:
Meat And Animal Derivatives (75% Meat, 17% Chicken, 5% Game), Cereals, Vegetable Proteins Extracts, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Minerals
Additives per kg:
Colourants, Preservatives. Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 40mg, Copper as Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg. Sensory Additives: Flavouring (Smoke oil 0.5%)
Analytical Constituents %
Moisture: 27 / Crude Protein: 40 / Fat content: 20 / Inorganic matter: 8 / Crude Fibres: 2.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Fresh drinking water should always be available

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e (5 x 11g)

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 11g treat
Energy1487kJ / 356kcal164kJ / 39kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

