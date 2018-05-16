Heinz Chocolate Biscotti 60G

Product Description
- Reduced sugar chocolate flavoured finger biscuits.
- Now baked with less sugar*.
- *Made with 30% less sugar compared to Heinz Golden Multigrain Biscotti.
- Our Biscotti are made to our unique recipe, with a gentle crunch that softens in little mouths and have a perfect shape for self-feeding.
- HEINZ SO YUMMY.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Gentle crunch, softens quickly.
- 8 KEY VITAMINS AND MINERALS.
- GREAT TASTE SAME TEXTURE.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- PERFECT FOR LITTLE FINGERS.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Flours (Wheat, Oat, Barley, Maize, Rice, Rye), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Soluble Corn Fibre, Yogurt (Milk), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder (3%), Chocolate (2%, Sugar, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Iron Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Rye, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, storing them in an airtight container will keep them fresh.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: We've made these biscotti to dissolve easily in little mouths and they can also be softened with a spoonful of milk for babies from 7 months.
- Always make sure a responsible adult is supervising your baby while they eat.
- Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
Number of uses
4 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Phone 0800 212 991
- (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3 Biscotti (15g)
|% LRV† per serving
|Energy
|1708kJ
|256kJ
|-
|405kcal
|61kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|1.3g
|-of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|69.0g
|10.4g
|-of which sugars
|16.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Vitamin A
|350µg
|53µg
|Vitamin E
|6mg
|0.9mg
|Vitamin K
|15µg
|2µg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.5mg
|0.08mg
|15%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.8mg
|0.12mg
|15%
|Niacin
|9mg
|1.4mg
|15%
|Vitamin B6
|0.7mg
|0.11mg
|15%
|Folic Acid
|100µg
|15µg
|15%
|Vitamin B12
|0.7µg
|0.11µg
|15%
|Calcium
|260mg
|39mg
|Iron
|7mg
|1.1mg
|18%
|Zinc
|4mg
|0.6mg
|15%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
