By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Chocolate Biscotti 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Chocolate Biscotti 60G
£ 0.75
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar chocolate flavoured finger biscuits.
  • Now baked with less sugar*.
  • *Made with 30% less sugar compared to Heinz Golden Multigrain Biscotti.
  • Our Biscotti are made to our unique recipe, with a gentle crunch that softens in little mouths and have a perfect shape for self-feeding.
  • HEINZ SO YUMMY.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Gentle crunch, softens quickly.
  • 8 KEY VITAMINS AND MINERALS.
  • GREAT TASTE SAME TEXTURE.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • PERFECT FOR LITTLE FINGERS.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Flours (Wheat, Oat, Barley, Maize, Rice, Rye), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Soluble Corn Fibre, Yogurt (Milk), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder (3%), Chocolate (2%, Sugar, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Iron Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Rye, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, storing them in an airtight container will keep them fresh.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: We've made these biscotti to dissolve easily in little mouths and they can also be softened with a spoonful of milk for babies from 7 months.
  • Always make sure a responsible adult is supervising your baby while they eat.
  • Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

Number of uses

4 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Phone 0800 212 991
  • (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3 Biscotti (15g)% LRV† per serving
Energy 1708kJ256kJ
-405kcal61kcal
Fat 8.7g1.3g
-of which saturates 1.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 69.0g10.4g
-of which sugars 16.0g2.4g
Fibre 7.5g1.1g
Protein 9.0g1.4g
Salt 0.5g0.1g
Vitamin A 350µg53µg
Vitamin E 6mg0.9mg
Vitamin K 15µg2µg
Thiamin (B1) 0.5mg0.08mg15%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.8mg0.12mg15%
Niacin 9mg1.4mg15%
Vitamin B6 0.7mg0.11mg15%
Folic Acid 100µg15µg15%
Vitamin B12 0.7µg0.11µg15%
Calcium 260mg39mg
Iron 7mg1.1mg18%
Zinc 4mg0.6mg15%
Vitamins & Minerals---
†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Banana Biscotti 60G

£ 0.75
£12.50/kg

Heinz Apple Biscotti 60G

£ 0.75
£12.50/kg

Kiddylicious Cheesy Straws 12G

£ 0.70
£58.34/kg

Heinz Banana Custard 4X100g

£ 1.47
£3.68/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here