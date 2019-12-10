St Austell Tribute 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Pale amber in colour, Tribute is a moreishly drinkable beer with delicious full-bodied malt flavours and citrus aroma. Brewed using Cornish spring water, Cornish Gold and Maris Otter malts, with a blend of aromatic hops.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley Malt
Tasting Notes
- Pale amber in colour, Tribute is a moreishly drinkable beer with delicious full-bodied malt flavours and citrus aroma
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Cornwall,
- PL25 4BY,
Return to
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Cornwall,
- PL25 4BY,
- UK.
- www.staustellbrewery.co.uk
- tributeale.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019