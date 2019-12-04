By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Country Life Lighter Spreadable 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Country Life Lighter Spreadable 500G
£ 2.25
£4.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Butter with Vegetable Oil Reduced Fat Blended Spread 56%

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Ltd. Surrey

  • A blend of British Country Life butter and British rapeseed oil
  • Deliciously creamy
  • Made with 100% British countryside milk
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (38%), Rapeseed Oil (25%), Buttermilk, Water, Salt, Milk Fat 31%, Vegetable Fat 25%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CBest Before: See Side

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tub. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • We are proud of the quality of our Country Life® Lighter and we want you to enjoy it.
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
  • Country Life Consumer Careline 0800 030 4740
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.
  • www.enjoycountrylife.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2126kJ / 517kcal
Fat 56.4g
of which saturates 22.6g
of which monounsaturates 22.6g
of which polyunsaturates 8.1g
Carbohydrate 1.3g
of which sugars 1.3g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.84
£0.14/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here