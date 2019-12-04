Country Life Lighter Spreadable 500G
Product Description
- Butter with Vegetable Oil Reduced Fat Blended Spread 56%
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Ltd. Surrey
- A blend of British Country Life butter and British rapeseed oil
- Deliciously creamy
- Made with 100% British countryside milk
- No additives or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Butter (38%), Rapeseed Oil (25%), Buttermilk, Water, Salt, Milk Fat 31%, Vegetable Fat 25%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°CBest Before: See Side
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tub. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2126kJ / 517kcal
|Fat
|56.4g
|of which saturates
|22.6g
|of which monounsaturates
|22.6g
|of which polyunsaturates
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
