Pizza Express Margherita Pizza 245G

Half the price, half the quality.
Very boring, but we have Tesco pizza every Friday night. Normally We have the Tesco own brand Margarita one to which I add “extras”. Without fail the Tesco own brand pizza is very tasty and enjoyable. Occasionally over the plant few months we’ve changed to the Pizza Express Margarita pizza when it’s been on special offer. Unfortunately on several occasions the quality of the Pizza Express pizza dough has been VERY poor, and although, not being a chef, I get the impression that very little olive oil has been added to the dough - perhaps to save money to allow the pizza to be half the normal price?? Rey disappointing.
good pizza fluffy dough 10/10
good pizza fluffy dough 10/10
very good quality
very good quality