Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potato Pumpkin Apple And Blueberries

Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potato Pumpkin Apple And Blueberries
£ 1.10
£9.17/kg

Product Description

  • Sweet Potatoes Pumpkin Apples + Blueberries
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed sweet potatoes, pumpkins, apples, blueberries + a dash of lemon juice, with nothing else added.
  • Who am I made for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great when mixed into chunkier food for babies who are ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • Super smooth
  • 100% I'm organic
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No added salt or water
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • I do not contain gluten
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 52%, Organic Sweet Potatoes 23%, Organic Pumpkins 20%, Organic Blueberries 5%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 220kJ/52kcal264kJ/63kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 10.6g12.7g
-of which sugars 9.2g11.0g
Fibre 1.9g2.3g
Protein 0.8g1.0g
Salt 0.04g0.05g

Safety information

View more safety information



73 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Baby loved it!

5 stars

It took us a little while to get to this one in the cupboard but I’ll definitely be looking for it again! We do a lot of baby led weaning now but this purée was a hit! My son kept opening his mouth for more so we’re looking at ways to add this to other meals for him. Definitely would buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On the go

4 stars

Little one had this as a snack whilst we were out and about. Easy to use pouch meant no waste and was a nice consistency. I would recommend having something like this in your changing bag for when you need a quick fix [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet!

2 stars

My little girl wasnt too keen on the sweet flavour of this. She loves blueberries so thought it would be a hit. She is a fussy eater tho and prefers meat. Will keep trying to introduce more fruit with ellas pouches [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

I recieved this in the post very quickly after signing up to reviewing the product. We used it whilst out last week. The first taste that my 9 month old took produced a facial expression of "oh gosh this is a tangy taste" and i thought she would not want anymore. But when i offered the next spoonful, she was more than happy to accept it. She had half a packet during that meal and was very willing for more and more. We used up the other half the following day. It was a great product with a great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby loved it!

5 stars

My son devoured this so quickly, he absolutely loved it! I tried a little too and it was yummy! Such a great flavour combination and all healthy. This is definitely one his favourite combinations to date. Will be repurchasing and recommending to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

I got this as a sample for my baby to test. Overall I would say this product was excellent, as my very fussy eating baby loved the taste. I would definitely recommend this product and I would purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Product

5 stars

This has become one of my little boys favourite purées! We’ve tried quite a few different other brands over the last 12 months-but this is by far the best flavour combination. The blend is healthy and its just the right size to take out and about! Very happy with this product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy and sweet

5 stars

My daughter really loved this puree. I knew she liked sweet potato and blueberries so this was a great for her. It also meant that she could have the additional flavour of pumpkin and even though she hasnt been too keen on the apple puree, it was a great hit. I now keep one of these pouches with me at all times so if I get stuck while we are out, I know, at least I have something with me that she will eat and enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting for baby

5 stars

I tried this with my little girl, with whom we been doing a mixture of traditional and baby led weaning. My little girl loved the flavours in this. We also tried it mixed with yoghurt and frozen, which was nice for her when teething and went down a treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous meal that went down a treat

4 stars

Gorgeous meal that went down a treat, however is very sweet tasting (mummy wanted to take part in the review too). It’s of A very runny consistency, so ideal for new weaners. The only downside is that maybe it was too sweet as Jules could only manage half a pouch but gladly ate a pot of custard after so may have been slightly too tart I’d say this has been by far one of Jules’ favourites and we will be buying again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 73 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

