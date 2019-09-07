Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potato Pumpkin Apple And Blueberries

Baby loved it! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 7th September 2019 It took us a little while to get to this one in the cupboard but I’ll definitely be looking for it again! We do a lot of baby led weaning now but this purée was a hit! My son kept opening his mouth for more so we’re looking at ways to add this to other meals for him. Definitely would buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On the go 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 27th August 2019 Little one had this as a snack whilst we were out and about. Easy to use pouch meant no waste and was a nice consistency. I would recommend having something like this in your changing bag for when you need a quick fix [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet! 2 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 23rd August 2019 My little girl wasnt too keen on the sweet flavour of this. She loves blueberries so thought it would be a hit. She is a fussy eater tho and prefers meat. Will keep trying to introduce more fruit with ellas pouches [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 21st August 2019 I recieved this in the post very quickly after signing up to reviewing the product. We used it whilst out last week. The first taste that my 9 month old took produced a facial expression of "oh gosh this is a tangy taste" and i thought she would not want anymore. But when i offered the next spoonful, she was more than happy to accept it. She had half a packet during that meal and was very willing for more and more. We used up the other half the following day. It was a great product with a great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby loved it! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My son devoured this so quickly, he absolutely loved it! I tried a little too and it was yummy! Such a great flavour combination and all healthy. This is definitely one his favourite combinations to date. Will be repurchasing and recommending to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I got this as a sample for my baby to test. Overall I would say this product was excellent, as my very fussy eating baby loved the taste. I would definitely recommend this product and I would purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Product 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 This has become one of my little boys favourite purées! We’ve tried quite a few different other brands over the last 12 months-but this is by far the best flavour combination. The blend is healthy and its just the right size to take out and about! Very happy with this product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy and sweet 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My daughter really loved this puree. I knew she liked sweet potato and blueberries so this was a great for her. It also meant that she could have the additional flavour of pumpkin and even though she hasnt been too keen on the apple puree, it was a great hit. I now keep one of these pouches with me at all times so if I get stuck while we are out, I know, at least I have something with me that she will eat and enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting for baby 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I tried this with my little girl, with whom we been doing a mixture of traditional and baby led weaning. My little girl loved the flavours in this. We also tried it mixed with yoghurt and frozen, which was nice for her when teething and went down a treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]