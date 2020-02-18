Tesco Extra Strength Insect Repellent Pump 100Ml

Amazing mozzy repellant!
This stuff is amazing and great value for money. It worked better than other brands that’s cost me more than twice as much. Not one mozzy bite after 2 weeks in the jungle. I cannot recommend this enough, it is fab!
Diethyl Toluamide, Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Isopropyl Myristate, PMD Rich Botanic Oil, Parfum, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Coumarin. Active Ingredients: Diethyl Toluamide (DEET) 50% w/w & PMD Rich Botanic Oil 1% w/w
Produced in the U.K.
100ml
