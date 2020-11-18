By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese Jar 250G 10 Mth+

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese Jar 250G 10 Mth+
£ 0.85
£3.40/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomatoes with vegetables, spaghetti & beef
  • Over 100 years of trusted experience
  • Green Dot
  • Rinse - Widely Recycled
  • No added salt
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 0.25KG
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (58%) (Concentrated Tomato Purée (33%), Carrot (13%), Peas, Onion), Pasta (19%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White) (contains Gluten), Water, Beef (9%), Corn Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Best Before: See lidFood left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours. If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
  • Preparation
  • Serve hot or cold.
  • Stir well & serve your baby's portion into a clean bowl.
  • Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
  • To warm, stand in hot water. Take care if microwaving.
  • Stir well & always check the temperature before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • We're happy to help
  • UK 0800 977 8880
  • www.cgbabyclub.co.uk
  • ROI 1-800 570 570
  • candgbabyclub.ie
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 319 kJ / 76 kcal
Fat 2.2 g
of which, saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 10 g
of which, sugars*2.2 g
Fibre 1.6 g
Protein 3.2 g
Salt*0.05 g
*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only-

Safety information

View more safety information

Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cow & Gate Stage 3 Vegetable & Turkey Risotto 250G Jar

£ 0.85
£3.40/kg

Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Cheesy Broccoli Bake 250G Jar

£ 0.85
£3.40/kg

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg

Tesco Cottage Pie Baby Food 190G

£ 0.95
£0.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here