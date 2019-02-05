By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Limescale Prevention Powder 1Kg

Tesco Limescale Prevention Powder 1Kg
£ 2.20
£2.20/kg

Product Description

  • Limescale prevention powder
  • Recommended for all washing machines * stops limescale * cuts repair bills * saves detergent * Cleans and protects * helps keep washing machine working like new * Softens hard water * Protects & cleans your machine
  • Softens hard water Protects & cleans your machine.
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

contains less than 5% Polycarboxylates

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place Contents liable to settle during transit

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Add detergent as usual using the recommended dose for soft water 2. Add Tesco Limescale Preventer powder on top of the detergent as follows: MEDIUM HARD water - 25g (one tablespoon) HARD water - 50g (two tablespoons) VERY HARD water - 75g (three tablespoons) 3. place the garments in the machine 4. select correct wash cycle and start machine Suitable for all wash temperatures and hand washing

Warnings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 kg e

Safety information

In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice., Wash hands with water and soap after use.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

It is much better when made in tablet form as it k

1 stars

It is much better when made in tablet form as it keep without clinging together making it difficult to get apart

