Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

surprisingly good !
great to find a chock bisc that is generous enough with the chocolate and has no palm oil! too - an enjoyable treat and good value also - will buy again
Great taste and no palm oil
I bought these biscuits because they don't contain palm oil, and it's very hard to find biscuits that don't contain palm oil. They taste great, and the ones covered in plain chocolate are just as nice.
Love these. Just yum. And a great price too.
Love these. Tasty. Tried others but cannot compare.
as good as the real brand!
THese were eaten in the same hour slot of the delivery i think!
Mouth watering
These have to be the best biscuits in Tesco we love them in our house they are so lovely with a cuppa and dont cost the earth , win win
lovely
most enjoyable
Delishous
These biscuits are very morish, plenty of chocolate on crisp biscuits,ratify my craving for a choccy break,lovely with a cappacino!
Really great product
Really yummy just great biscuits
Amazing tasty biscuits
This product has such a lovely flavour and chocolate is so tasty
Done
Too easy to eat lovely biscuits.