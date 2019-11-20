By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

5(16)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
£ 0.85
£0.68/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy298kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2126kJ / 508kcal

Product Description

  • Butter biscuits in milk chocolate.
  • SWEET & SNAPPY. Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick silky chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • © Tesco 2018.
  • Sweet & snappy
  • Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick silky chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (63%), Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg Yolk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring),

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2126kJ / 508kcal298kJ / 71kcal
Fat25.4g3.6g
Saturates15.5g2.2g
Carbohydrate61.0g8.5g
Sugars33.7g4.7g
Fibre2.2g0.3g
Protein7.8g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

surprisingly good !

4 stars

great to find a chock bisc that is generous enough with the chocolate and has no palm oil! too - an enjoyable treat and good value also - will buy again

Great taste and no palm oil

5 stars

I bought these biscuits because they don't contain palm oil, and it's very hard to find biscuits that don't contain palm oil. They taste great, and the ones covered in plain chocolate are just as nice.

Love these. Just yum. And a great price too.

5 stars

Love these. Tasty. Tried others but cannot compare.

as good as the real brand!

5 stars

THese were eaten in the same hour slot of the delivery i think!

Mouth watering

5 stars

These have to be the best biscuits in Tesco we love them in our house they are so lovely with a cuppa and dont cost the earth , win win

lovely

5 stars

most enjoyable

Delishous

5 stars

These biscuits are very morish, plenty of chocolate on crisp biscuits,ratify my craving for a choccy break,lovely with a cappacino!

Really great product

5 stars

Really yummy just great biscuits

Amazing tasty biscuits

5 stars

This product has such a lovely flavour and chocolate is so tasty

Done

5 stars

Too easy to eat lovely biscuits.

1-10 of 16 reviews

