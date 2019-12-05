By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One bun
  • Energy922kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White hot cross buns with orange soaked raisins, sultanas and currants with honey.
  • Packed with plump orange soaked raisins, sultanas and Chilean flame raisins.
  • Packed with plump orange soaked raisins, sultanas and Chilean flame raisins. Our Tesco Finest hot cross buns are made from a lightly spiced, butter enriches dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add plump, orange soaked raisins, sultanas, flame raisins and a delicate touch of honey. Batch baking the buns together keeps each one lovely and soft.
  • Packed with plump orange soaked raisins, sultanas, flame raisins and currants
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Orange Soaked Fruits (30%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Currants, Chilean Flame Raisins, Concentrated Orange Juice], Water, Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Butter (Milk), Honey (1.5%), Demerara Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Mixed Spice, Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Potato Dextrin, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Peel, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, egg, soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Grill
Instructions: Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.
Medium 1-2 mins

Other
Instructions: Toast
Slice in half. Lightly toast on medium heat for 1-2 minutes until golden brown.
Medium 1-2 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Insert. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Net Contents

4 x Hot Cross Buns

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1153kJ / 273kcal922kJ / 218kcal
Fat2.7g2.2g
Saturates1.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate54.0g43.2g
Sugars20.5g16.4g
Fibre3.5g2.8g
Protein6.3g5.0g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

The best hot cross buns that I have had in a long

5 stars

The best hot cross buns that I have had in a long time, I all ways purchase them with my orders 🌟

Best ever

5 stars

Deeeelicious. Packed with plump, tasty vine fruits. Great, even unbuttered.

Brilliant quality! Used it for family use and ent

5 stars

Brilliant quality! Used it for family use and entertaining all the year round! Really fruity!

Extremely disappointing hot cross buns

1 stars

The buns were very dry even though nowhere near the best before date, they were a strange orange brown colour inside and altogether disappointing and poor value. Don't buy them.

The Best

5 stars

Good flavour, full of fruit, they are the Finest

Stick to Tesco Hot Cross Buns

1 stars

Tesco normal hot cross buns are better. These are a bit drier and seemed to go hard overnight although package was sealed.

Super nice

5 stars

Don't like tea cakes but these are just fit

Scrumptious

5 stars

These are some of the best tasting hot cross buns available. So pleased you are selling them throughout the year.

Worst I've had from Tesco (normally great hot cros

3 stars

Worst I've had from Tesco (normally great hot cross buns}. Fruit had a burnt taste, and they were stodgy.

eat them of cause, yummy.

5 stars

eat them of cause, yummy.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

