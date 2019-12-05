Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

The best hot cross buns that I have had in a long
The best hot cross buns that I have had in a long time, I all ways purchase them with my orders 🌟
Best ever
Deeeelicious. Packed with plump, tasty vine fruits. Great, even unbuttered.
Brilliant quality! Used it for family use and entertaining all the year round! Really fruity!
Extremely disappointing hot cross buns
The buns were very dry even though nowhere near the best before date, they were a strange orange brown colour inside and altogether disappointing and poor value. Don't buy them.
The Best
Good flavour, full of fruit, they are the Finest
Stick to Tesco Hot Cross Buns
Tesco normal hot cross buns are better. These are a bit drier and seemed to go hard overnight although package was sealed.
Super nice
Don't like tea cakes but these are just fit
Scrumptious
These are some of the best tasting hot cross buns available. So pleased you are selling them throughout the year.
Worst I've had from Tesco (normally great hot cross buns}. Fruit had a burnt taste, and they were stodgy.
eat them of cause, yummy.