Tiger Baton

Tiger Baton
£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Each 1/2 of a baton
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  A classic with a twist. Part baked white baton topped with tiger paste.
  Hand brushed with a seasoning paste and baked for a golden crust

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Calcium Sulphate, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Barley, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Barley Malt Extract.

Allergy Information

  Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1222kJ / 288kcal1222kJ / 288kcal
Fat2.0g2.0g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate57.4g57.4g
Sugars3.6g3.6g
Fibre2.2g2.2g
Protein9.1g9.1g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
When baked according to instructions.

Yummy!

Love this bread! So tasty! Great for baguettes or dipping in soups or just having a cheeky slice with butter!

Cut thin it's lovley with real butter.

Cut thin it's lovley with real butter.

Already a day old before delivery

stale, impossible to chew.

I ordered two tiger bread batons 8th April 2019 —

I ordered two tiger bread batons 8th April 2019 — The bread was hard cannot eat it —

Fantastic for toast

Fantastic for toast

must be last weeks thats why theyre on offer roc

must be last weeks thats why theyre on offer rock hard cant eat them going in the bin

Great Value

I now regularly buy four Tiger Batons at a time, good value and very tastey. As I live on my own I freeze a couple for 'ron'

Fabulous crusty bread

I've been buying this because my daughter loves it especially with pasta and I think it's delicious too especially when it's still warm with butter

