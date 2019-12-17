Tiger Baton

Yummy!
Love this bread! So tasty! Great for baguettes or dipping in soups or just having a cheeky slice with butter!
Cut thin it's lovley with real butter.
Already a day old before delivery
stale, impossible to chew.
I ordered two tiger bread batons 8th April 2019 —
The bread was hard cannot eat it —
Fantastic for toast
must be last weeks thats why theyre on offer roc
rock hard cant eat them going in the bin
Great Value
I now regularly buy four Tiger Batons at a time, good value and very tastey. As I live on my own I freeze a couple for 'ron'
Fabulous crusty bread
I've been buying this because my daughter loves it especially with pasta and I think it's delicious too especially when it's still warm with butter