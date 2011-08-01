By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Avent Teats Fast Flow 6 Mth+ X2

Avent Teats Fast Flow 6 Mth+ X2
£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Product Description

  • 2 Fast Flow Teats 6m+
  • 125ml capacity
  • 2 pack
  • BPA-free
  • Philips AVENT fast flow teat 4-hole is BPA free. The teat allows your baby to control milk flow more like breastfeeding, this can help to reduce overeating and split-up. The unique skirt system flexes allow air into the bottle and promotes healthy active feeding and reduces colic, ideal for newborns and breastfed babies of all ages.
  • BPA free*
  • *Following EU Directive 2011/8/EU
  • BPA free
  • Soft silicone teat with built-in valve
  • Reduces colic

Information

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Use only with Philips Avent Classic feeding bottles.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health Warning!
  • Before first use, clean the product. After every use, take all items apart, wash and rinse thoroughly. Sterilise using a Philips Avent Steriliser or boil for 5 minutes. This is to ensure hygiene
  • Always use this product with adult supervision
  • Never use feeding teats as a soother
  • Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay
  • Always check food temperature before feeding
  • Do not leave in direct sunlight or heat when not in use, or for longer than recommended in sterilising solution as this may weaken the teat
  • Before each use, pull the teat in all directions and throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness
  • Dishwasher safe - food colourings may discolour product
  • For hygiene reasons, we recommend replacing after 3 months
  • Keep in a dry, covered container
  • Do not allow child to play with small parts or walk/run whilst using bottles or cups
  • Use only Avent Teats with Avent Airflex Bottles, VIA Feeding System and Magic Cups.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Electronics UK Ltd.,
  • Philips Centre,
  • Guildford Business Park,
  • Guildford,
  • Surrey,
  • GU2 8XH.

Return to

  • Philips Electronics UK Ltd.,
  • Philips Centre,
  • Guildford Business Park,
  • Guildford,
  • Surrey,
  • GU2 8XH.
  • GB: 0844 33 80 489 5 pence/minute (mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 0818 21 01 41 national call rate (mobiles vary)
  • www.philips.com
  • www.philips.com/Avent

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

2 x Teats

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Practical and hard wearing

5 stars

Good quality teats which wash and wear well even with a teething baby chomping away , practical purchase

great futures

5 stars

I bought few weeks ago and i am happy, becous it was useful with good quality

does what our says

5 stars

Very good does what it says, I would recommend to any parent

Fantastic produvt and easy to use

5 stars

This has been perfect, infact we are still using it for our 10 month old baby.

This was a great follow on teat from breast-feeding

5 stars

I started bottle feeding my baby using these teats from 4 months, combined with breast-feeding. At the time it was the only teat he'd accept, having tried several. I went to feeding him solely using these teats from 6 months without any problems.

Excellent teat

5 stars

Baby didn't have problems drinking from this teat, going from one hole to four. The flow is exactly right for what baby can handle.

fast flow teats

5 stars

well i like avent teats and bottles. there the best around there good for hungry babys that need fast flow because they dont get milk fast enough.

