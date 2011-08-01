Avent Teats Fast Flow 6 Mth+ X2

Practical and hard wearing
Good quality teats which wash and wear well even with a teething baby chomping away , practical purchase
great futures
I bought few weeks ago and i am happy, becous it was useful with good quality
does what our says
Very good does what it says, I would recommend to any parent
Fantastic produvt and easy to use
This has been perfect, infact we are still using it for our 10 month old baby.
This was a great follow on teat from breast-feeding
I started bottle feeding my baby using these teats from 4 months, combined with breast-feeding. At the time it was the only teat he'd accept, having tried several. I went to feeding him solely using these teats from 6 months without any problems.
Excellent teat
Baby didn't have problems drinking from this teat, going from one hole to four. The flow is exactly right for what baby can handle.
fast flow teats
well i like avent teats and bottles. there the best around there good for hungry babys that need fast flow because they dont get milk fast enough.