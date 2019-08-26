By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Avent Bottle Classic 260Ml 2S

4.5(52)Write a review
image 1 of Avent Bottle Classic 260Ml 2S
£ 10.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Unique anti-colic system
  • Teat design supports easy latch on
  • Ergonomic bottle shape
  • Introducing the Philips Avent Classic+ Anti-Colic feeding bottles. The advanced two piece anti-colic system helps your baby to control milk similarly to when being breastfed, making Classic+ easy to use when combining both bottle and breastfeeding. The anti-colic valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy and flexes to your baby’s feeding rhythm, minimising overeating, gas and spit-up. This anti-colic system is integrated into the teat, making the bottle easier to assemble and clean.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

52 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good price I like it

5 stars

Very good price I like it

very good

4 stars

very good design, easy to clean excellent size for baby to hold.

good but my baby didnt like them

3 stars

nice and easy to change bottles, but sadly my baby rejected them

A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.

5 stars

A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.

Great product and easy to adapt to

5 stars

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.

My baby likes these bottles more than other tried brands

4 stars

Avent bottles are easy to clean sturdy and easy to grip. As a Mum of 7 I would recommend them to other Mums. My latest son prefers them to other brands and we have settled with Avent for him now.

These bottles are easy to use and clean and have great anti colic teats

5 stars

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic treats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on the bottles which has been really helpful to me.

Fabulous product

5 stars

My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself

Easy to clean, baby happily drank from them

5 stars

Used these bottles for breastmilk and I found them excellent. Was worried baby wouldn't take to them but had no issues with combination of feeding.

Great Bottles

5 stars

My daughter is very fussy, and initially didn't take to these bottles very well but after a couple of goes she took to them great. Having only used one other manufacturer, I can honestly say these are so much better, combined with the Philips steamer, they are great. The teat is good quality and the bottles even though they are thin, they are very strong and well up for the job in hand. The first bottles I used gave me cramp in my hand but these are so nice to hold, they are also so light. The bottles are also so much easier to clean, the collar seems to be larger than normal which makes the brush go in so much easier. I actually think that my daughter seems to enjoy these bottles more as she does not seem to be sucking as much for the milk. an overall pleasure to use, they are certainly recommended from me.

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Avent Teats Fast Flow 6 Mth+ X2

£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Avent Teats Medium Flow 3 Mths+ X2

£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Fred & Flo Bottle And Teat Brush

£ 2.25
£2.25/each

Philips Avent Classic+ 4 Oz Bottle 2 Pack

£ 11.00
£11.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here