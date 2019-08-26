Avent Bottle Classic 260Ml 2S

Very good price I like it
Very good price I like it
very good
very good design, easy to clean excellent size for baby to hold.
good but my baby didnt like them
nice and easy to change bottles, but sadly my baby rejected them
A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.
A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.
Great product and easy to adapt to
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.
My baby likes these bottles more than other tried brands
Avent bottles are easy to clean sturdy and easy to grip. As a Mum of 7 I would recommend them to other Mums. My latest son prefers them to other brands and we have settled with Avent for him now.
These bottles are easy to use and clean and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic treats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on the bottles which has been really helpful to me.
Fabulous product
My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself
Easy to clean, baby happily drank from them
Used these bottles for breastmilk and I found them excellent. Was worried baby wouldn't take to them but had no issues with combination of feeding.
Great Bottles
My daughter is very fussy, and initially didn't take to these bottles very well but after a couple of goes she took to them great. Having only used one other manufacturer, I can honestly say these are so much better, combined with the Philips steamer, they are great. The teat is good quality and the bottles even though they are thin, they are very strong and well up for the job in hand. The first bottles I used gave me cramp in my hand but these are so nice to hold, they are also so light. The bottles are also so much easier to clean, the collar seems to be larger than normal which makes the brush go in so much easier. I actually think that my daughter seems to enjoy these bottles more as she does not seem to be sucking as much for the milk. an overall pleasure to use, they are certainly recommended from me.